2 turned away so far, after Yellowknife day shelter changes its rules again

People who aren't homeless won't be able to access the Yellowknife day shelter starting this month, according to an unpopular policy reintroduced Monday by the two agencies responsible for the Yellowknife joint day and sobering centre.

Clients were turned away when the same rule was put in place on Nov. 1, but due to backlash from community members and stakeholders, the rule was reversed the same day.

The Northwest Territories Health and Social Services Authority and the NWT Disabilities Council — which runs the shelter — are saying the policy change is back for good, according to a joint news release dated Dec. 1.

The day centre provides a warm space for people to rest and sober up during the day, while other shelters in the city are closed. It has food, washrooms, showers and laundry as well as caseworkers and medical services.

Nadeau, director with the N.W.T. Health and Social Services Authority, says two people have been turned away since the policy change in December. (Gabriela Panza-Beltrandi/CBC)

The new rule applies to anyone with a home or shelter elsewhere — the council previously explained that can apply to anyone housed through a transitional housing or housing first program, or people with housing in another community. It does not apply to clients who want to access the sobering centre, housed in the same building.

The news release cites a number of factors that prompted the decision.

The health authority and disabilities council say it stems from a recent program evaluation. The news release states the desire to provide improved, quality services to homeless clients. It also says there have been "significant safety concerns raised" for shelter staff, clients and the public.

It will also help implement the Good Neighbour Agreement, a document laying out shared responsibilities around the centre, according to the government and disabilities council.

Nathalie Nadeau, director of child, family and community wellness for the health authority, explained that the centre has a capacity of 99 people at any given time, for safety reasons. She said the day shelter is only one part of the community's efforts to help the vulnerable.

We don't agree, necessarily, that banning individuals with housing was the right move. - Bree Denning, Yellowknife Women's Society executive director

"Unfortunately we can't be a facility that provides a full spectrum of services. That is a risk for other clients, the public or staff. We're one piece of the solution," said Nadeau on Friday.

Nadeau said there are 395 unique individuals accessing the day shelter.

According to the the news release, 66 people are directly impacted by the policy change because they are housed in some form. Of that group, 17 people access the centre on a regular basis.

"The numbers are not significant if you're looking at the overall picture of it," she said.

Nadeau said two people have been turned away so far, since the rule came into effect on Monday.

Housed women welcome at women's shelter

Bree Denning, the executive director of Yellowknife Women's Society, was outspoken against the new rule when it was abruptly implemented in November.

She said there's now a gap for people who want to access a safe space during the day, and services like laundry.

Denning, with the Yellowknife Women's Society, says there's now a gap for people who want to access a safe space during the day. (Kate Kyle/CBC)

"The day shelter has very much become a catch-all for folks — and now that it's not, it's really clear to us there needs to be a place for people to go, just to hang out during the day."

Denning says the women's society is trying to be that place for women who are housed, but is concerned about where the men with housing will go.

Denning said she recognizes that it's become "an untenable situation" with the violence happening around the centre.

"We don't agree, necessarily, that banning individuals with housing was the right move ... but that's not for us to decide," she said.

She wants to see a space become available for people to meet downtown.

"We definitely need a place where people can go to be together," she said.