Yellowknife's day shelter reopens after building issues caused shutdown

Yellowknife's day shelter is open again, after a temporary shutdown this week because the building had no water.

The Northwest Territories Health and Social Services Authority (NTHSSA) said on Wednesday afternoon that the facility had resumed normal operations.

"NTHSSA would like to thank patients/clients for their understanding during this time and all of our staff and contractors who helped to adjust operations and address facility issues," a written statement reads.

On Monday, the NTHSSA asked anybody who needed to access services at the day shelter to instead head to the city's sobering centre. It was "due to a lack of water" at the day shelter, the health authority said.

The relocation came as facilities in Yellowknife were dealing with extreme cold temperatures. Last week, both the Yellowknife Primary Care Centre and the Frame Lake Community Health Clinic closed on different days due to facility issues.

As of Monday, both of those facilities had reopened, though the Primary Care Centre's outpatient lab operations are still closed.