Assault didn't cause man's death near Yellowknife shelter, alcohol poisoning did, court finds

A Whatì, N.W.T., man initially accused of murder was sentenced for assault causing bodily harm after the court found the death was caused by alcohol poisoning, and not physical violence, said the Crown prosecutor.

Morin Lee Nitsiza was initially charged with murder in the death of Jerry Akoak, after Akoak was found dead near the combined day shelter and sobering centre on 50th Street in Yellowknife.

Nitsiza's charge was later reduced to manslaughter, and then to assault causing bodily harm, said prosecutor Brendan Green.

Green told CBC News that video evidence led the Crown to conclude they couldn't prove the intent that is required for a murder charge.

"It was clear enough that [Nitsiza] had assaulted Mr. Akoak, but there's nothing in the assault that suggested that he had intended to kill him," said Green.

This resulted in a lesser charge of manslaughter.

The decision to change the charge again, to assault causing bodily harm, was based on a report from the territory's medical examiner that determined Akoak died of "acute alcohol toxicity," or alcohol poisoning, and not as a result of the assault, said Green.

"The assault had neither caused, nor contributed to, Mr. Akoak's death," he said.

A difficult past

Court records show that Nitsiza had repeated encounters with the criminal justice system from the time he was a teenager. He had wracked up convictions for assault, assault with a weapon, sexual assault, aggravated assault, robbery and more.

Nitsiza also had a difficult childhood. According to background reports, he was placed in foster care after his mother lost her job and started drinking excessively.

He was diagnosed with fetal alcohol spectrum disorder (FASD) before he reached adulthood.

FASD can cause learning, behavioural and mental problems, according to Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada. It can also lead to homelessness, trouble with the law, addictions and problems keeping a job.

Green said the Crown took these background factors into account, as well as the overrepresentation of Indigenous offenders in the criminal justice system, when considering an "appropriate sentence" in Nitsiza's case.

He added that the defence and the Crown made a joint sentencing recommendation, which the court accepted.

For the assault, territorial court Chief Judge Robert Gorin sentenced Nitzsiza on Wednesday to 12 months in custody followed by 12 months of probation.

With credit of time and a half for nine months spent in remand, Nitsiza has already served his jail sentence.