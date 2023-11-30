Overnight fire at Yellowknife apartment building under investigation

The cause of a fire at a downtown apartment building in Yellowknife overnight is under investigation, according to the RCMP.

Julie Thrasher and her daughters live at Crestview Manor on 52nd Avenue, and they woke up to the sound of a fire alarm in the wee hours of Thursday morning.

"I thought it was the graders outside, backing up, clearing the road," she said.

Still, she put on her slippers and went into the hallway to investigate. When she descended the building's back stairs, she discovered smoke coming up from the first floor.

"I took off back upstairs, barged into my apartment, told my kids — I didn't yell my head off — but I said to everybody 'up, up, up.'"

Thrasher isn't certain what time it was, but she estimates the incident began between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. She said she banged on neighbours' doors to tell them what was going on, and called the RCMP and the Yellowknife Fire Department.

Thrasher said they left through the main entrance where there was less smoke, and saw the bedroom of the bottom middle apartment in the building was on fire.

"The flames were stretching out about two feet out the window, it was reaching halfway to the second floor above them, second window above them," she said.

Crestview Manor sits next to a vacant lot where the Polaris Apartment building used to be. That building was torn down after being severely damaged in a fire in 2015.

"We watched Polaris burn down and that was devastating for us," said Thrasher. She said there have been eight previous fires at her apartment building, and it's been traumatizing.

"Every time it happens, we think we're going to lose our home," she said.

Thrasher said firefighters got everyone out of the building and battled the fire, and she credits them with doing an "amazing job."

In an email to CBC News, an RCMP spokesperson said the Yellowknife Fire Division is leading the probe. If it's deemed suspicious, the RCMP will help investigate "as neccessary."

CBC News has reached out to the City of Yellowknife for more information about what happened, and has not yet received a response.