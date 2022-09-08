Two Yellowknife residents arrested in crack cocaine bust have criminal histories

One of the three people charged in connection with the seizure of more than half a kilogram of crack cocaine in Yellowknife had previously served a sentence of three-and-a-half years in prison for a drunk-driving accident that killed a 24-year-old woman.

Police did not identify the three people they charged in connection with the search of a Yellowknife home on Tuesday, but court records show they are 41-year-old Terry Kayotuk, Cynthia Grandjambe, 51, and Calgary resident Ahmed Deq Mohamed, 30.

Police say they found 650 grams of crack cocaine, drug paraphernalia and cash in the 48th Street home.

Details of Kayotuk's fatal drunk driving accident came out during his sentencing in 2015. While intoxicated he was driving at speeds estimated to be between 170 and 190 km/h on Navy Road in Inuvik in 2014. He lost control and the truck flipped. One of the six passengers in the truck died. Three others were seriously injured.

According to court records, Grandjambe was convicted of assault with a weapon in 2017. There's an 11-year gap in her record before that, after convictions for theft and possessing a prohibited weapon in 2006.

According to publicly-available court records, Mohamed has no criminal history in the Northwest Territories.

All three remain in custody. They are scheduled to be back in bail court in Yellowknife on Friday.