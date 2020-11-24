Coyotes are being spotted in Yellowknife — here's what to do if you see one

The N.W.T.'s environment department is warning Yellowknifers to be careful while out for walks after a number of coyote sightings were reported over the weekend.

According to a spokesperson, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources' (ENR) North Slave office received calls of coyote sightings in Yellowknife on Sunday, Nov. 22.

One coyote was spotted near the Tin Can Hill area, while a "large coyote" was sighted in the Forrest Drive/Con Drive area, according to the spokesperson.

While some reports on social media warned residents of wolves sighted in the area, the spokesperson said that the department has not received any reports of wolf sightings near Yellowknife.

"Large coyotes can look very similar to wolves," they said in an email. "ENR cannot be sure if the animals sighted are coyotes or wolves unless our staff sees the animals.

"Yellowknife is a wilderness city, and with freeze-up, it is easier for wild animals to cover longer distances, sometimes making their way into town. As with all wild animals, coyotes and wolves generally avoid humans, although they may be aggressive toward domestic dogs."

If you spot a coyote

The department says that any sightings of large wildlife within Yellowknife city limits should be reported to the North Slave office at (867) 873-7181.

If you're approached by a coyote or wolf, the department says:

Never turn your back on the animal;

Make yourself appear as large and agressive as possible;

Shout in a loud voice and/or clap your hands;

Wave your arms and throw objects (not food) at the animal;

Move towards an area of activity.

People should also make sure their dogs are on a leash when walking them late at night or early in the morning, according to the department.

Other safety tips include: