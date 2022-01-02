Yellowknife COVID-19 testing clinic offering walk-ins on Monday

Yellowknife residents in need of a COVID-19 test will be able to attend a walk-in clinic Monday morning.

David Maguire, a spokesperson for the health authority, said in an email the clinic would offering walk-ins from 9 to 11 a.m. at the regular spot across from the Folk and Rocks site.

The testing will be done differently as a staff member will be outside to take names and numbers so individuals can wait in their vehicle instead of inside the building.

Anyone without access to a vehicle can access the shuttle service by calling 867-766-8650.

Fully-immunized individuals may be offered take-home rapid antigen testing kits, Maguire said.

Maguire thanked the 12 staff members working Monday to help clear the backlog of people waiting for testing in Yellowknife, Dettah and Ndilǫ.

Testing site hours will return to normal on Tuesday with limited walk-ins available from 9 to 11 a.m.