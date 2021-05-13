1 new COVID-19 case, 20 recoveries reported in Yellowknife
Outbreak connected to N.J. Macpherson School grows to 64 confirmed cases; 44 active as of Thursday
Northwest Territories public health officials confirmed one new case of COVID-19 in Yellowknife on Thursday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases related to the city's outbreak to 64.
The number of probable cases dropped dropped from two on Wednesday to one Thursday, according to an update from Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Kami Kandola released Thursday afternoon.
No new exposure sites were announced in the update.
There have been zero hospitalizations as a result of the outbreak connected to Yellowknife elementary school N.J. Macpherson School, which was first reported on May 2.
The outbreak forced school closures in Yellowknife, Dettah, Ndilo and Behchokǫ̀, and put more than 1,000 people into isolation. Schools are allowed to reopen on Monday.
Of the 64 confirmed cases, 20 have recovered, according to the update, leaving 44 active cases.
During The Trailbreaker's weekly COVID-19 call-in show, Kandola said in Canada overall, the virus's third wave seems to have "crested." She said she's optimistic that some outdoor public health restrictions in N.W.T. could be lifted by the end of this month.
