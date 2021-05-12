2 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Yellowknife, outbreak grows to 63

Two new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Yellowknife on Wednesday, bringing the city's number of total confirmed, active cases to 63.

The number of probable cases, meanwhile, has dropped to two, from six as of the last update.

No hospitalizations and no new exposure sites were reported in an update from Dr. Kami Kandola, the Northwest Territories' chief public health officer, sent out Wednesday afternoon.

The cases stem from an outbreak at N.J. Macpherson School first reported on May 2. Kandola said earlier Wednesday that 61 cases are among students, their household members and close contacts .

Of the 63 cases in Yellowknife, 87 per cent are in children and youth and 65 per cent are symptomatic.

Schools to reopen May 17

The Yellowknife outbreak sparked school closures in Yellowknife, Ndilo, Dettah and Behchokǫ̀, and forced more than 1,000 people into isolation.

Also on Wednesday, Kandola said the public health order that closed schools and cancelled extracurricular programs will lift next Monday, meaning students can return to class that day.

Public health officials said cases have not spread to staff at N.J. Macpherson school or into the community.

A territorial government news release on Wednesday said school boards will provide parents with more information about school reopenings.

It also said that the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer expects that by Friday, 60 per cent of 12- to 17-year-olds in Yellowknife, Ndilǫ̨, Dettah and Behchokǫ̀ combined will have received their first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Testing schedule released

Health officials continue to test people who were exposed at one of the many exposure sites in Yellowknife and released a schedule for those seeking appointments:

Those exposed at N.J. Macpherson School (all staff and students) — May 13 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and May 14 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Those exposed at Sir John Franklin High School (only affected classes) — May 14 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

All other exposures — May 14 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and May 15 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.