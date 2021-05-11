Yellowknife COVID-19 outbreak grows by 10, now at 61 cases

The COVID-19 outbreak linked to N.J. Macpherson school in Yellowknife has grown by 10 cases.

There are now 61 confirmed cases in the city and another six "probable" cases, according to an update from the chief public health officer sent out Tuesday afternoon.

There are still no hospitalizations.

Of the 61 confirmed cases, 87 per cent are in children and youth, and 64 per cent of the cases are symptomatic, says Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Kami Kandola.

No new exposure sites were identified on Tuesday.

The outbreak, first reported on May 2 , has caused school closures and mask mandates in Yellowknife, Ndilo, Dettah and Behchokǫ̀, and forced more than 1,000 people into isolation.

A long list of exposure sites was posted to the government's website.

Source of infection likely connected to domestic traveller

The exact source of the infection at N.J. Macpherson School is unclear, but Darren Campbell, a spokesperson for the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer, said Tuesday that officials "have reason to believe that there is a connection to a domestic traveller in their infectious period."

He said that the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer (OCPHO) is still investigating this.

"The OCPHO will not comment on specific cases, due to patient confidentiality reasons," wrote Campbell in an email.

Vaccine appointments available for youth in Yellowknife

Teenagers 12- to 17-years-old in Yellowknife can get appointments for a shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Bookings open at 6 p.m. this evening. Appointments can be made online for the following days:

Wednesday, May 12

Pfizer-BioNTech for 12- to 17-year-olds who are not isolating.

Pfizer-BioNTech for 12- to 17-year-olds who are currently isolating.

Thursday, May 13

Moderna for residents 18 years and over who are currently isolating.

Anyone who is isolating will need proof of an exemption to leave isolation to get vaccinated, which they can get by emailing cpho@gov.nt.ca.