5 out of 6 COVID-19 cases in Yellowknife are B117 variant

Test results on the wastewater that signalled COVID-19 in Yellowknife last week, and on five of the individuals who are part of a recent cluster, have confirmed that the majority of cases in the city are the B117 variant.

One case, not related to the cluster of five, was not confirmed to be the variant. No information was given about the COVID-19 case in Inuvik announced Monday.

However, in a news release issued Wednesday evening, the territory's chief public health officer says she is now treating all new infections in the territory as variants of concern until confirmed otherwise.

The B117 variant is more contagious than the original strain of COVID-19. However, vaccines do appear to be effective against it, including the Moderna vaccine.

The same news release confirms that the wastewater signal in Yellowknife is "holding steady." That means it is neither increasing nor decreasing, suggesting there are no unknown cases in the city at present.

More than 900 tests have been performed since April 19, and no further positive results related to the cluster were announced in Yellowknife on Wednesday.