Yellowknife's COVID-19 testing site moved near Folk on the Rocks site

The Yellowknife COVID-19 testing site, which has been in the same building as the primary care clinic on 48th Street, is being moved to a location near the Folk on the Rocks site.

According to a new release from the N.W.T.'s government issued on Thursday, the new testing site will be at 108 Archibald Street.

"This move is taking place to ensure the testing site has adequate surge capacity and to reduce impact on operations of the Yellowknife Primary Care Clinic," the release states.

A spokesperson with the government said that while the move is effective Thursday, people who show at the primary care site today will still be able to access testing.

"Starting [Friday], everyone will be diverted to the new site," the spokesperson added.

The government acknowledged the site is further away and said a shuttle service will be available for those who need a ride to get to the site.

The release said people can call 446-1194 to book the shuttle once they've made their appointment to get tested.

Sue Cullen, the chief executive officer of the Northwest Territories Health and Social Services Authority, said in the release that after examining options, "this new location was the best fit."

The new site meets infection prevention and control requirements, including appropriate air handling, has adequate parking and will enable better patient flow, according to the release.

It also said a separate site from the primary care clinic reduces the mixing of different patient populations and reduces the risk of transmitting COVID-19.

Still get tested, territory says

While a COVID-19 vaccine has begun to be administered to N.W.T. residents, health officials continue to urge anyone who is sick to get tested.

"We are feeling positive about our response to COVID-19 but it does not mean that the threat of introduction to our community has vanished," said Cullen, in the release.

She added she expects the territory to require "a sustained dedicated COVID-19 site for some time."