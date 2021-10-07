Where to go in Yellowknife if you have COVID-19 and it's getting worse

N.W.T. health authorities opened a clinic for people who need to see a healthcare provider because they either have COVID-19 or are experiencing COVID-19-like symptoms.

David McGuire, a spokesperson for the Northwest Territories Health and Social Services Authority, said in an email to media the clinic was opened on Sept. 21 because of the increased demand for medical advice during the current outbreak in the city.

The COVID Clinic is in the same downtown building as the Yellowknife Primary Care Clinic across from the downtown Independent. It is open specifically for:

People with moderate symptoms who need assessment and may need a COVID-19 test.

People who are COVID-19-positive whose symptoms are worsening and require assessment by a healthcare provider.

Anyone who has been referred specifically by a healthcare provider.

The clinic is not accepting walk-ins; call 867-765-7744 to book an appointment.

"This is not a COVID testing site," McGuire noted in his email.

The COVID-19 testing site remains at 108 Archibald St., across from the Folk on the Rock site.

Walk-in testing 9-11 a.m. only

McGuire said the demand at the Yellowknife COVID-19 testing site is so high, the health authority has decided that, beginning Oct. 12, walk-in testing will be restricted to between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.

People who arrive without an appointment outside of that two-hour window will be asked to book an appointment online or come back the next day.

The COVID-19 testing site in Yellowknife at 108 Archibald St. (Sara Minogue/CBC)

The health authority said in a notice that in anticipation of the change, it has expanded the number of appointments available each day.

"It is critical that the public know where to go for differing level of services," said McGuire. "Going to the right place will yield the best service and experience for everyone."

He also urged people to show kindness to the healthcare staff.

"COVID-[19] is stressful for everyone," Maguire wrote. "Kindness goes a long way to improving this experience for everyone involved."