Man hospitalized after incident at Yellowknife courthouse

A 37-year-old man was hospitalized Tuesday morning after an incident at the Yellowknife courthouse where he reportedly stabbed himself in the neck with a pen.

The man, who CBC is not identifying, had just been convicted of sexual assault following a six-day jury trial.

Crown prosecutor Billi Wun told CBC that immediately after the guilty verdict was read, the man "had a bit of breakdown and a recess was called."

Wun said he left the courtroom during the recess but heard that the man had injured himself.

When court resumed Tuesday afternoon, the man was not present. His lawyer, Jay Bran, told Justice Karan Shaner that he was at Stanton Territorial Hospital.

Bran requested a report on the man's background to be completed before a sentencing hearing takes place. That report is expected to take at least six weeks to complete.

Wun asked the court for the man's bail to be revoked in the meantime and suggested he be jailed after he's released from hospital.

This is the man's second sexual assault conviction. In 2011, he was sentenced to three years and five months in prison for the offence.

A spokesperson for the N.W.T. Department of Justice told CBC in an email that they can't comment on the man's condition but that "support is being offered to staff affected by the incident".

All parties will be back in court on Monday, Oct. 31.

