Yellowknife couple 'on Cloud 9' after supporters throw them a special date night

Kevin Wheaton had the fish and Mary Anne had the steak. And two days later, the Yellowknife couple could still taste the meal they shared as part of a special date night organized by friends and supporters.

"It took us days to come down from this. We were just so high, right? We were just riding on Cloud 9," said Kevin.

The couple live at Spruce Bough, a supportive housing program from the Yellowknife Women's Society for people who are at risk of becoming homeless. For Kevin, recent days have been filled with medication, immunotherapy and IVs as he battles brain and lung cancer, and he's been told he only has a few months to live.

Knowing how hard things were for the couple, Yellowknife Women's Society executive director Renee Sanderson decided she had to act.

"I sat down and asked him if he would allow me to do something for him, and of course he said yes," she said.

Kevin says he didn't know what exactly Sanderson was planning — or why. He didn't know they would spend the evening being taken around town by Ian Henderson and his little white dog in a limousine. And that was just the tip of the iceberg.

"She told me, she said, 'This is the least I can do for you.' She made it feel really special to me," he said.

'This girl here is the best girl in the world,' said Kevin Wheaton, left, of Renee Sanderson, right. 'She's my favourite, other than my wife.' (Hilary Bird/CBC)

Sanderson, who used to run Pay It Forward NWT, said once she started reaching out to people to help plan the perfect night, everyone jumped on board.

She got them set up to have professional photos taken at North Creative; Mary Anne was treated to a haircut and colouring at Blunt; Yellowknife Fashion cut Kevin's hair and, along with For Women Only, decked the couple out in formal wear. Finally, they dined together at the Copperhouse Restaurant.

"Just knowing Kevin's story, he's a great person. A great couple, both of them — they have taught me a lot as well," said Sanderson. "Just knowing what they're going through, I just wanted to provide a day where they didn't have to worry about anything. Just enjoy."

Ian Henderson, left, took Mary Anne and Kevin Wheaton around in his limousine. (Hilary Bird/CBC)

It was, said Mary Anne, unforgettable.

"We proceeded to have the time of our lives," she said.

"That event was so unforeseen, unexpected and appreciated — and, oh, we had so much fun!"

The Trailbreaker 8:31 A special date night for Mary Anne Wheaton and her partner Kevin who only has a few months to live. Kevin Wheaton has brain and lung cancer and he only has a few months to live. Renee Sanderson is the executive director of the Yellowknife Women's Society that runs the Spruce Bough program. She organized a special date night for him and his partner Mary Anne. Hilary Bird met with the couple at their apartment in Spruce Bough.

She said the Spruce Bough community has helped create a true sense of home for them.

"They have a lot of care, love and they don't mind sharing it. At times like this, I'm just wondering if this isn't the only place in Canada that exists to this capacity," she said. "It's a whole heart, a full circle, from each and every person that works here."

"We feel like family," Kevin added.

Kevin said it was hard to find words for how much Sanderson's gesture means for him.

"I want you to make note that this girl here is the best girl in the world. She's my favourite, other than my wife," he told CBC.