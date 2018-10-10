Candidates for Yellowknife city council square off in Alternatives North debate

Candidates for Yellowknife city council will face off in a debate Wednesday evening at Northern United Place.

Alternatives North, a social justice coalition, is hosting the forum ahead of the Oct. 15 election. All 16 candidates have been invited, though some have not confirmed if they will attend.

The candidates, who are vying for eight seats on council, will be divided into two groups. Each group will have one hour to debate two resolutions concerning social and environmental issues in the city, such as whether to clean up downtown.

At the end of each debate, the group debating the issue will vote on the resolution in question. Alternatives North said it's meant to simulate a real council meeting.

The event is open to the public, starting at 7 p.m. at Northern United Place.

CBC North's Gabriela Panza-Beltrandi will live-tweet the debate.

On mobile? Click here.