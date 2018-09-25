Some Yellowknife councillors balk at proposed requirement to show respect to city policies

Debate of Yellowknife city council's new code of ethics revealed lingering tensions between some councillors and senior city staff.

During final approval of the formalized rules for councillors and the mayor Monday night, councillor Adrian Bell took exception to part of it that requires them to "respect the city as an institution, its by-laws, policies and procedures and...encourage public respect for the city, its by-laws, policies and procedures."

Bell said the clause flies in the face of council's main job, which is to cast a critical eye on city policies with a view to improving them.

"It must be over three years ago now, where we had a situation where senior management was quite concerned about council critiques of policies coming across as unfair or disrespectful or insulting," said Bell. "That raised a red flag for me at that time, because it was clear not everyone had an understanding of council's role."

Bell was referring to previous SAO Dennis Kefalas, who Bell said "worked himself up into a tizzy" over criticism by councillors.

In leaked internal emails from 2014, Kefalas, who has since left city hall, sought advice from the city's lawyer about whether the criticism amounted to a violation of the city's policy against workplace harassment.

"...there is a point when the criticism becomes bullying or harassment," wrote Kefalas to the lawyer. "I'm preparing a list of what council has done, how they have targeted certain members of staff and how they have allowed or encouraged attacks from residents because they believe it's open season when it comes to administration."

'I... have a huge problem with how it's written right now'

Bell's motion to change the clause got support from Coun. Niels Konge, who said it's hard for him to commit to respecting city policies and procedures when he does not have access to them.

"I actually have a huge problem with how it's written right now, mostly because...what am I agreeing to? Somebody could pull out a policy that was made 25 years ago and say, 'Hey, you're not following the policy, a policy we've never seen."

Konge may have been referring to a meeting held earlier this month as councillors considered the report of an investigator who looked into allegations of wrongdoing in the city's municipal enforcement division. Sources say that during the in camera meeting councillors were shown a 1991 policy setting out steps of disciplinary action that must be followed when dealing with city staff.

Council amended the policy to allow them to immediately suspend or fire an employee for "serious breaches of conduct."

But council was split on Bell's proposed change.

Rebecca Alty, one of Bell's rivals in the Oct. 15 election for mayor, said council should have faith in the law firm — Dragon Toner — appointed to assess complaints made against councillors or the mayor under the new code of ethics.

"If an employee thinks when we're critiquing bylaws and policies that we're not respecting them...I think the integrity commissioner will be able to see, 'sorry, no, council is doing their job, we won't be investigating this further.'"

Mayor Mark Heyck opposed the change mainly because it was so last-minute, saying councillors have had almost a year to consider it and ask questions.

Ultimately, Bell's amendment was defeated by one vote. Heyck and councillors Alty, Linda Bussey, Shauna Morgan and Julian Morse voting against it. Bell, Konge, Rommel Silverio and Steve Payne voted for the change.