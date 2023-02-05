Yellowknife council now set to vote Wednesday on new agreement for striking staff

City councillors in Yellowknife are now set to vote on a new collective agreement for striking workers on Wednesday, instead of Tuesday night.

Councillors were originally set to vote on the agreement Tuesday evening, but now have a special meeting set for noon Wednesday. That comes a day after the city confirmed it had reached a tentative agreement with the Public Service Alliance of Canada and Union of Northern Workers.

City spokesperson Sarah Sibley addressed the delay in an email to CBC.

"It was identified that more time may be needed for the union to ratify the collective agreement with its members," Sibley stated.

Earlier Monday, representatives for the Public Service Alliance of Canada told CBC the unions "continue our focus on our members" and plan to provide a statement at some point.

About 205 unionized city workers have been on strike since Feb. 8. The impasse is largely over wages.