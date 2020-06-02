City of Yellowknife considering making masks mandatory in public spaces

The city of Yellowknife is discussing whether to make masks mandatory in city facilities, or in all indoor public spaces, due to COVID-19.

Councillors discussed a draft bylaw at a meeting on Monday. At the end of the discussion, Mayor Rebecca Alty said she will take the group consensus back to administration and draft a bylaw. It's expected councillors would vote on the draft bylaw on Aug. 24.

The discussion Monday focused on what the bylaw would entail. According to the meeting agenda, there were several areas to consider, including whether a bylaw would apply only on city transit, all indoor public spaces, or transit in addition to other city-owned/operated facilities (such as the library or field house).

City council's agenda laid out the options for a potential bylaw on making mask-wearing mandatory due to COVID-19. (City of Yellowknife)

Senior administrative officer Sheila Bassi-Kellett and legal services manager Kerry Penney presented the options to councillors and took questions.

Coun. Julian Morse said he didn't support the draft bylaw as it stands, saying neither he nor council are medical professionals. He said it would be different if the chief public health officer was asking the city to step in and pass a bylaw.

"It would be very easy for us to just say 'OK we're doing it;" Morse said.

"But putting ourselves in a position where we're kind of stepping over and above what the chief public health officer is recommending or requiring, I don't know — it puts me in a little bit of a difficult position and I'm hesitant to go there."

Morse said if the purpose of a bylaw would be to ease restrictions at city facilities, and get more people in the door, that would be "great."

"If this could open the door for us to do that, then I might consider it as an option."

In April, the N.W.T. Office of the Chief Public Health Officer said it was recommending residents use reusable or disposable cloth face coverings when in public places, though it's never been mandated.

If the bylaw passes, council suggested it go into effect on Aug. 31 — the first day of school.

Niels Konge, seen here in a file photo, says he supports mandatory masks at all indoor retail spaces, saying that's what business owners want. (Gabriela Panza-Beltrandi/CBC)

Bylaw could help 'fragile economy'

Coun. Niels Konge supports a mask bylaw and said it should cover all public retail spaces, not just city facilities.

"Is it our mandate? That could be argued yes or no. Can we do something to try and keep our local economy open and going? That's where I am falling on this," he said.

Konge said the N.W.T. economy can't handle another lockdown if there is a second wave of COVID-19. If it happens, he fears restaurants, pubs and other businesses could shut down permanently.

"How do we protect our fragile economy? Well I think this is one way we can do it."

Councillors also talked about whether businesses would have to put up signs.

The bylaw loses credibility the more we overreach our ability to actually enforce.​​​​​ - Coun. Shauna Morgan

Konge said he's heard from business owners who support a bylaw. Konge said it will keep staff safe, and many business owners don't feel comfortable putting up their own signs mandating masks, nor do they have the resources like Walmart to put someone at the door.

Councillors also considered how exemptions to the bylaw would work for people who can't wear masks, for example if they have respiratory conditions, and whether they would need to prove they have an exemption.

Administration is checking with public health about whether mandatory face masks would allow greater capacity at city facilities, like the multiplex. (Richard Gleeson/CBC)

Ultimately, Coun. Shauna Morgan said that would be difficult to enforce, noting it's a delicate balance and they don't want people to lose faith in the system.

"The bylaw loses credibility the more we overreach our ability to actually enforce," she said.

Coun. Stacie Smith agreed with Morgan, and supported the option to just make masks mandatory on city transit and its facilities, saying it sets a good example.

Alty said the general support was that the city enforce mask-wearing at its facilities and on transit, with no proof of exemptions required, to go into effect the first day of school, and repealing the bylaw when necessary.

She will take the recommendations to administration, which will also check with the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer around whether mandatory masks would mean they could ease capacity restrictions at city facilities.