Meet the candidates running for city council in Yellowknife

Yellowknife's municipal election is less than a week away, on Monday, Oct. 15. While candidates for mayor will participate in a live debate on CBC's The Trailbreaker on Friday, Oct. 12, CBC North asked each candidate for city council to tell us a bit about themselves, their priorities, and why voters should tick their name on election day.

Here are their replies in their own words.

Responses are listed in alphabetical order and have been edited for clarity and style. If you are a candidate for council and would like to have your response included, please email garrett.hinchey@cbc.ca.

Mark Bogan

I have lived in Yellowknife for over 30 years and have come to love a city I call home. I have worked in a number of sectors in employment or as a volunteer, giving me an in-depth knowledge of the city.

(Submitted)

My current employment at a homeless shelter indicates my passion for helping others. Such employment has led me to research social programs with a proven track record in other countries that have improved their cities and communities.

The N.W.T. currently has some of the highest drug and alcohol and crime and family violence rates in Canada — not the attributes that attract investment. While it is the responsibility of city hall to maintain essential services, quality of life is an important factor.

It is my intent to reach out to various stakeholders, education, policing, recreational and social services to have a comprehensive community voice in improving Yellowknife. Such items might include better drug and alcohol awareness in schools, programs for the homeless and addicted, and an increase in recreational activities for our young and their families.

It is my conviction that to have a better Yellowknife we need to come together as a community, examine the challenges that face us and seek solutions for them.

Josh Campbell

I have been in Yellowknife and the North since June 23, 2007, when I first moved up for my first paid job in radio as a broadcast journalist for CJCD Mix 100. It was still locally-owned and managed by Eileen Dent.

(Submitted/Rebecca Jumbo Photography)

Since then, I have worked for the former member of Parliament for 3.5 years, worked for a year with YKDFN [Yellowknives Dene First Nation] as a chief's executive assistant, and as a constituency assistant with former Sahtu MLA Norman Yakeleya for four months.

I have been with CKLB [Radio] in different capacities since 2012. I also worked briefly with INAC [Indigenous and Northern Affairs Canada], UNW [Union of Northern Workers], and Elections NWT In a communications capacity.

Some key planks in my platform are:

Lobbying Transport Canada and the GNWT to extend the runway and make our airport an international destination to boost our tourism sector and economy.

Work with the new mayor and council and sell the Yellowknife Dog Trotters' Association their lot, so we're not in another 30-year limbo. Kam Lake is an industrial park and dog mushing centre. Let's keep it that way.

Increase wheelchair accessibility. We are a capital city, we are an Arctic city. Lets remove needless barriers for all our citizens' mobility.

Keep our taxes low. It's an expensive enough place to live without taxing our middle class and future entrepreneurs.

Enforce better pet clean up practices. #PoopScoop.

Increase and enhance better communications between the City and all media outlets and the public.

Build upon and improve our relationship with the YKDFN, North Slave Mé​tis Alliance, Tlicho Government, and Akaitcho Territory Government who are stakeholders in our capital.

The city cannot grow until the Akaitcho Process is completed. We must also achieve reconciliation through actions, not just words with all Indigenous peoples who call Yellowknife home.

Edwin Castillo

(Submitted)

I moved from the Philippines in 1968 and have lived in Yellowknife ever since. I have two children, who were raised in the city. I'm a chartered professional accountant with university degrees in science and commerce, and over 30 years experience in public service. I've served as a trustee on the Catholic School Board and as an executive committee member of various sports/professional/cultural/health organizations.

I'm running for council to help make Yellowknife a better place to live, primarily through fairness, service and community, which constitute the foundation of my platform. If elected, my priorities would be to revitalize Yellowknife, especially the core; keeping costs low; improving the quality of programs and services; encouraging local business; attracting investment; promoting tourism; and, conservation.

I'm an advocate of teamwork; but, individually I believe in respecting, listening and evaluating before voting. I also believe in making objective decisions through proper accountability and transparency.

William Gomes

(Submitted)

I am much honoured to put my name forward as a candidate for Yellowknife city council. Over the past eight years, Yellowknife has provided my family and me with an incredible opportunity to build our career and create our future. Now, I want to give back to my community.

I am a certified general accountant (CGA, CPA). I have been working for the territorial government for the last eight years in the field of accounting and finance. As an accountant alone, with my experience and skill, I strongly believe that I would be a good fit for overseeing the city's financial matters.

I believe in people's voice, their values, their vision, and their concerns. I have been listening to the people by going door-to-door and willing to accept any challenges that citizens are putting forward as their concern. I am running for city council with an expectation of bringing changes in the area where citizens of Yellowknife raised their concerns.

I want to ensure that adequate transparency and respectful work environment policies in the city hall are in place and maintained. I would also like to work toward minimizing the communication gaps between the city and the stakeholders.

As your representative, I am dedicated to focus on your voice, your vision, your values and your concerns.

Niels Konge

I'm a husband, father and business owner in Yellowknife. I came to Yellowknife in 2001 for a short stint. I am the founder of Konge Construction, along with my wife Renee, having been a journeyperson carpenter since 1998.

(Submitted)

I'm running again in hopes of finishing the implementation of the recommendations brought forward from the departmental review of planning and lands. The community plan, which is being updated, is also something that I'm very interested in being a part of.

Priorities are keeping rising costs under control, making the city more business friendly (cutting obstacles), and ensuring our core services — roads, ditches, water, sewer, garbage — are being delivered at an exceptional standard.

I think voters should tick my name because they think I've done a good job over the last six years, and believe that I will continue to do so.

Dane Mason

I have over 10 years of policy and board experience in Yellowknife and a master's degree in public administration. I specialize in public sector risk management and have previous experience as a senior advisor to two deputy ministers and support staff to ministers.

(Submitted)

My priorities:

Adopt a First Call Resolution policy, so your issue gets taken care of the first time.

Tax abandoned properties at a higher rate, which will encourage owners to sell them at current prices rather than some higher speculative future price.

Change the development incentives program and the secondary suites bylaw to encourage locally-owned developments, keep more rent money here in Yellowknife, measurably reduce the cost of living for renters and homeowners, and support the local economy.

Electing a municipal government is about more than individual candidates. It's also about the best team. Adding a strong policy background will make this council more effective.

Shauna Morgan

I have made Yellowknife my home for the past 10 years, and I am eager to contribute to this city that I love. My multi-faceted work life includes teaching piano lessons, outdoor adventure camps for children, community planning support across the N.W.T., and snow castle construction. I am a board member with the Yellowknife Women's Society and accompany the Choral Society.

(Submitted)

My priorities during a second term on council would be to continue momentum on implementing our 10-year energy plan, to integrate sustainability into all city operations, to continue strengthening internal relationships and accountability, and to put more focus on reducing poverty and preventing homelessness.

I am seeking re-election so I can continue to be a voice on council that is not afraid to ask tough questions and hold myself and others accountable.

Julian Morse

I grew up in Yellowknife and have lived here for 28 years. I work full-time as a regulatory specialist at the Mackenzie Valley Land and Water Board, and have served on council since 2015. I am also currently pursuing a master's degree in conflict analysis and management at Royal Roads University.

(Submitted/Pat Kane Photo)

I am running for re-election because I want to continue working to ensure our city has a prosperous future. I feel I have established myself as a thoughtful, well-researched and hard working councillor, and that the experience I have gained in my first term has prepared me well for the challenges ahead.

My platform is focused on economic development and diversification, livability and sustainability, and stable, effective governance. You can read my platform at www.julianmorse.com.

Rommel Silverio

(Submitted)

I've lived in Yellowknife for 21 years. I'm seeking your support for re-election to city council. I am the current president of the Registered Nurses Association of the Northwest Territories and Nunavut, and working full-time as the patient care co-ordinator at Stanton Territorial Hospital.

Prior to becoming a registered nurse, I've worked multiple jobs, such as a janitor at Stanton hospital and kitchen helper at the mines. With goals of improving, I've gone back to school and attained a bachelor's degree. I hope to inspire others to believe that it's never too late to get an education. Giving back to the community is my way of gratitude.

If re-elected, I'll continue to represent your voice in council. My priorities include advocating for affordability, public engagement, and ensuring tax dollars are put to good use. I want to make Yellowknife a city where families will live and flourish for generations, just like my own.

Stacie Smith

I am a born and raised Yellowknifer and Tlicho citizen. I grew up on Con [Mine] property, with my family living in the backyard of the Robinson mine shaft. I graduated from Sir John Franklin High School in 2003, and attended college and university, where I studied visual arts and business management.

(Submitted)

I have been an entrepreneur since 2010. Before that, I ran multiple home-based businesses, until I purchased Flowers North in 2015. I have served on multiple advisory boards in multiple different positions and capacities. I am currently the sitting president on the Festival on Franklin board, and I also volunteer my time to a few different sports teams that my sons are involved with.

My focus is downtown: our homeless, the social issues that contribute to homelessness; addictions, substance abuse and the effects of residential school, and pushing forward toward reconciliation. Revitalization of our downtown core is key to ensuring Yellowknife's small businesses maintain their sustainability, and we as Yellowknifers are prepared for the next phase of our economic development.

As a business owner, my skill set would be an asset to council. I am driven and passionate, I am young and full of energy to fight for the issues that matter most in ensuring our community thrives. I get things done because I am a natural leader.

Terry Testart

(Submitted)

I came north to Hall Beach, Nunavut, and moved from Hall Beach to Cambridge Bay to Tuktoyaktuk, living in Tuktoyaktuk for approximately 15 years. In 1991, I and my wife Maureen moved south to Yellowknife. My wife and I raised two children in Yellowknife, and both they and our three grandchildren still live here. I want Yellowknife to offer the same opportunities to my grandchildren that have been available for me and my children.

I have spent over 30 years working for and with community governments, both as a GNWT regional superintendent and as a municipal manager: as senior administrative officer in Tuktoyaktuk, Inuvik, Behchoko, and Enterprise, and chief executive officer for the Yellowknives Dene First Nation. I've also been a volunteer firefighter and fire chief for 25 years.

I have forged strong bonds with the members and leadership of Indigenous communities. I believe that with my experience and with these connections I can help the city council establish strong partnerships and a common vision for a healthy community with our Tlicho, Métis, and YKDFN residents and neighbours.

My priorities are to use my municipal experience to aid council to provide sustainable, fiscally prudent government to improve life in Yellowknife. Priorities of mine will be the improvement of downtown, fair taxation and land use planning, and the ability to conduct business in Yellowknife, particularly in the building sector, with the implementation of predictable and standardized building permitting and inspection services.