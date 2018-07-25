It could cost Yellowknife up to $40K for inquiry into bylaw division

The inquiry into alleged workplace misconduct in the City of Yellowknife's municipal enforcement division could cost up to $40,000.

Senior administrative officer Sheila Bassi-Kellett presented that figure at a municipal services committee meeting on Monday.

City council called for the investigation after allegations of bullying and other inappropriate behaviour came to light.

Senior administrative officer Sheila Bassi-Kellett said the contractor conducting the inquiry estimates it will cost between $30,000 and $40,000. (Garrett Hinchey/CBC)

Bassi-Kellett said the contractor conducting the inquiry estimates it will cost between $30,000 and $40,000.

Since the city's 2018 budget didn't include the expense, she proposed that administration charge the inquiry to the account for mayor and council's legal fees.

"We are projecting a surplus in the salary area based on vacancies that we have to date, and we believe that we'll be able to find the funding to cover this off from there," Bassi-Kellett told councillors on Monday.

Councillors voted unanimously to pass the motion for the funding source.

Investigator in Yellowknife this summer

A city spokesperson, Richard McIntosh, confirmed in an email that the lawyer conducting the investigation was in Yellowknife in June. The lawyer is with Miller Thomson LLP, based in Edmonton and was slated to conduct in-person interviews with people deemed relevant to the investigation.

The inquiry was sparked by media reports based on interviews with former employees who alleged inappropriate behaviour by city municipal enforcement manager Doug Gillard, including alleged use of city security cameras to eye women.

McIntosh confirmed the second phase of the inquiry, which according to the city website "is the investigation into allegations of inappropriate use/access of security cameras," is underway.

He said the timeline for completion of the inquiry is still to be determined.

With files from Gabriela Panza-Beltrandi