Yellowknife man pleads guilty to sexual assault, sentenced to 16 months

A Yellowknife man has been convicted of sexual assault, along with a number of court order breaches, and sentenced to 18 months in jail.

Aaron Catholique pleaded guilty to the February 2017 sexual assault in Detah, N.W.T.

N.W.T. Territorial Court Judge Robert Gorin sentenced Catholique to 16 months for the charge on July 11.

Catholique was also convicted of two charges for failing to comply with the conditions of a recognizance, one charge of failure to attend court, and one charge of failure to comply with a probation order.

In total, Catholique was sentenced to 18 months jail time minus 127 days credit for the time he spent in pre-trial custody.

Catholique was also fined a total of $700.

In court appearances, Catholique's lawyer, Peter Harte, noted that his client is making efforts to address his struggles with alcohol, which Harte said contributed to much of his criminal record.

Court documents indicate Catholique completed treatment at Poundmaker's Lodge Treatment Centres, an addictions centre tailored to Indigenous clients in Alberta, and was planning on continuing treatment and counselling.