Man charged in 2 Yellowknife convenience store armed robberies

A 20-year-old man has been charged in two knifepoint robberies at a Yellowknife convenience store this year.

RCMP say both robberies involved the same man and targeted the same store — the Circle K on Franklin Avenue and Forrest Drive.

The first robbery was on Jan. 14 — back when the store was known as Mac's Convenience — and the other took place June 7, police said in a news release Monday.

In both cases, a man went into the store with a knife, demanding cash from the clerk. In the January robbery, the clerk handed over $100. RCMP say in June, the man left with an "undisclosed amount of cash and cigarettes."

According to court documents obtained by CBC News earlier this year, security camera video from the store showed the suspect in the Jan. 14 robbery wearing a distinctive bright blue hoodie.

Joanasie Qumuaqtuq has been charged with two counts each of robbery, wearing a disguise with intent to commit an offence, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and failing to comply with a probation order.

Qumuaqtuq is in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.