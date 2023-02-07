Yellowknife workers to strike at midnight — or be locked out — union tells members

Mediation efforts between the city and the Public Service Alliance of Canada North appear to have failed.

A bargaining update sent to all PSAC and Union of Northern Workers members Tuesday around 11 a.m., obtained by CBC, states that the city has informed the union it is unable to budge on wages, "amongst other things." The two parties were meeting Monday and Tuesday in a last-ditch effort to come to a deal on a new collective agreement before workers either went on strike or were locked out.

"We know it is still early in the process for today, and the City still has the option to come back to us with another pass before the end of the day, but they don't have to," reads the email, which is signed by the union's executive team.

"As of now, we will officially be on strike/lockout as of midnight tonight."

This means workers will not stay on shift past midnight, unless they're providing essential services, and will not show up for work Wednesday, according to the email.

A lockout notice from the city says the lockout will start at 5 a.m. Wednesday. It affects around 205 employees.

PSAC previously told CBC the union can legally strike as of 8 a.m. Wednesday morning, but that the city can lock them out starting at 5 a.m. That would trigger the closure of many city facilities and the shutdown of non-essential services and programs.

Lorraine Rousseau, the regional executive vice-president for PSAC North, told CBC mediation went well into the evening on Monday, but broke down around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

"I'm sorry to report that mediation has failed. The employer representative confirmed they are not willing to move on wages today, and has not responded to last night's proposal from the union," she said in an interview Tuesday.

"Once again, we have bargained against a stone wall, which obviously has painted itself into a corner publicly on wages and has decided to show up to mediation for face value only.

"We plead with the employer: Please, come to the table with a fair wage and a fair bargain for your workers."

Rousseau declined to comment on where job action would happen or what it would look like.

CBC has reached out to the City of Yellowknife, but no one was immediately available for comment.

A press release from the unions just before 1 p.m. Tuesday asked residents not to cross picket lines. It said designated essential workers should check in with their union officers or picket captains.

Letters sent to city councillors

The Union of Northern Workers (UNW), a component of PSAC, posted two letters posted to its website on Tuesday addressing city councillors. One, sent to all councillors, urges them not the cross picket lines.

"Crossing picket lines, especially for city councillors who are leadership to the management and the unionized workers, shows ultimate disrespect for your workers," that letter reads.

It also encourages them to join the picket line, talk to union members, and show support for workers.

A second letter, sent to Couns. Ben Hendriksen, Steve Payne and Rob Warburton, reminds them of their obligations during a strike. It says those three councillors are members of the UNW in their day jobs.

The second letter reminds them that union bylaws and the PSAC constitution make it an offence for members to "engage in any conduct prejudicial to the good order and welfare of the Union."

"Further, it is appropriate for you to recuse yourself from discussing or voting as a member of council on decisions pertaining to the ongoing collective bargaining, to remove yourself from any conflict of interest," that letter states.