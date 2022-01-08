City of Yellowknife closing public facilities 'until further notice' due to Omicron surge

The City of Yellowknife is closing many of its public facilities starting Saturday, based on the advice of the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer (OCHPO).

In a Friday news release, the City of Yellowknife said the following facilities will be closed until further notice:

City Hall

Fieldhouse

Multiplex

Ruth Inch Memorial Pool

Yellowknife Community Arena

Yellowknife Public Library

Solid Waste Facility

It added that outdoor facilities, including parks and playgrounds, will remain open.

On Thursday, after reporting 170 new COVID-19 cases across the territory in one day, the OCPHO said that Yellowknife was among several N.W.T. communities that were "either currently experiencing or showing evidence of imminent community transmission " of COVID-19.

As of Thursday, there were 546 COVID-19 cases in the territory, 319 of which were in the Yellowknife area.

The OCPHO recommended, among other things, that large employers allow employees to work from home and that schools pivot to online learning.

The city had already closed the Ruth Inch Memorial Pool, the Multiplex and the Yellowknife Community Arena on Jan. 4, following the tightened gathering restrictions issued by the OCPHO that day.

The city also stated Friday that Yellowknife Public Transit won't be providing express routes until further notice.

"City buses will continue to have a capacity of 50 passengers at a time and masks are required," the news release stated.

It also said all essential services will continue but that staff levels at city facilities will be reduced to essential personnel only.

"Contractors may continue to access the Solid Waste Facility during regular business hours, Monday through Friday, and the City will continue residential and commercial waste and organics collection," the news release stated.