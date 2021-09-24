Yellowknife pool, fieldhouse, multiplex close at midnight for 10-day shutdown

The City of Yellowknife is closing some of its facilities beginning Saturday for 10 days as a result of the increased restrictions on gatherings that are going into effect tonight at midnight.

City hall, the Yellowknife Fieldhouse, the Multiplex and the Ruth Inch Memorial Pool will be closed until Oct. 4.

All events and programs the city runs are also suspended until that date "or until directed otherwise by the [Office of the Chief Public Health Officer]," the city said in a news release.

The city said outdoor facilities such as parks and playgrounds will remain open with signs that indicate public safety steps, and remind people that outdoor gatherings are limited to 25 people.

City buses will have a capacity of 50 passengers at a time and that masks must be worn. The public library will be open by appointment only and the municipal enforcement division will be closed to the public, but accessible through email.

Earlier this week, N.W.T. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Kami Kandola extended a public health order for 10 days beginning Friday at midnight for the Yellowknife area to help contain a COVID-19 outbreak.