Union alters wage demand but says City of Yellowknife won't budge

The union representing striking City of Yellowknife employees has altered its proposal on wages, but says that so far the city has been unresponsive.

In a news release Wednesday the joint Union of Northern Workers and Public Service Alliance of Canada bargaining team said that their Feb. 13 proposal was for a 3.75 per cent wage increase starting Jan. 1, 2022, and a 3.75 per cent wage increase starting Jan. 1, 2023.

That's a little closer to the city's offer: a two per cent increase for 2022 and two per cent for 2023.

Previously, the union had asked for five per cent effective Jan. 1, 2022, and three per cent effective January of this year.

The union's latest proposal includes signing bonuses of $1,000 for all permanent full-time employees, term employees and casual full-time employees, and lesser bonuses for part-time employees. Previously they asked for a $1,000 bonus for what they described as "employees on strength" on the date of ratification.

The union is now asking for the addition of one more day of leave with pay for personal reasons every year; previously it asked for two. Other demands that appear to have been dropped include increases to vacation travel allowances, and the demand that the city open a discussion around a Christmas shutdown — "Donnie Days" — for the city.

The city did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the details of the union's news release.

About 205 city workers have been on strike since Feb. 8.