City of Yellowknife staff will strike Wednesday if no deal is reached

The union representing the majority of unionized employees with the City of Yellowknife has given notice that its workers will walk off the job on Feb. 8 if a deal is not reached, the municipality says.

In a press release, the city says it received notice of a strike from the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) North at 12:01 a.m. Sunday.

Both sides had agreed to continue mediator-led negotiations on Monday and Tuesday.

"The City remains hopeful that an agreement will be reached in good faith, as bargaining negotiations are set to continue on Monday, February 6th and Tuesday, February 7th," senior administrative officer Sheila Bassi-Kellett wrote in an email to city staff on Sunday that was obtained by CBC News.

An email sent to city staff last month from Bassi-Kellett says the city is offering an annual salary increase of two per cent. The union has not made its demands public but has said workers deserve a higher salary increase that reflects the rise in inflation and the high cost of living in the capital.

No one from the city or PSAC North was immediately available for comment.

If workers strike, the city says it will close municipal facilities including the Yellowknife Public Library, Multiplex, Fieldhouse, Ruth Inch Memorial Pool, Yellowknife Community Arena and the Visitor Information Centre.

Garbage disposal will continue but on a weekly pickup schedule. Compost bins will not be collected and the recycling stations set up across the city will also not be available. The Yellowknife Solid Waste Facility will also close to the public.

The city says all non-essential snow and ice clearing will be cancelled.

Public safety services like the Yellowknife Fire Department will still continue to operate.

Months-long labour dispute

The city and the PSAC have been without a collective agreement since Dec. 31, 2021. The parties left the table in December 2022, when negotiations aided by a federally appointed mediator failed to produce a deal.

Since then, the labour dispute has grown increasingly intense, with the unions accusing the city of acting in bad faith and attempting to circumvent the collective bargaining process. The city maintains it's committed to the bargaining process and the negotiation of a collective agreement.

Then last month, members of PSAC Local X0345 voted in favour of going on strike. The unions have not said how many members voted for or against the job action.