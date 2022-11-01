On eve of strike vote, Yellowknife city manager emails workers about implications of striking

The union representing many city employees said it is filing a complaint after Yellowknife's city manager sent an email to city employees informing them of what would happen if workers went on strike, the day before the strike vote.

Yellowknife city manager Sheila Bassi-Kellett sent a similar email to city staff in December, after collective bargaining hit a wall.

The Union of Northern Workers and its umbrella-union, the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC), said in a joint statement Tuesday that the city has "decided to double down on its antics" by "interfering" and "coercing," and that Bassi-Kellet's Monday email provides "cherry-picked information and half-truths" regarding the city's final offer.

The unions said they will file an Unfair Labour Practice complaint as a result of the mass email sent on Dec. 16, and the email sent the day before strike vote.

The strike vote is taking place Tuesday, with results expected on Wednesday.

CBC News obtained a copy of the email Bassi-Kellett sent on Monday to "All City Staff." She wrote that if employees strike, they won't receive pay, and they won't be able to collect certain benefits including pension, sick leave credits and medical travel benefits.

As she did in the December email, Bassi-Kellett included the city's offer of, among other things, a two per cent increase on salary retroactive to January 1st, 2022, and a two per cent increase effective January 1st, 2023.

She didn't include the PSAC's offer.

The PSAC hasn't said publicly what wage increases and other items it's asking for.

Bassi-Kellett's email discusses the city's position related to why pay for workers isn't tied to inflation. It also talks about what other northern bargaining units have agreed to and how it compares to the city's offer.

The email said the city was reaching out as it prepares for the possibility of a strike.

"In the spirit of ongoing open communication, this document seeks to provide factual information to all employees as to what happens if there is possible job action," Bassi-Kellett wrote.

Bassi-Kellett concluded her email by writing that the "city respects the union's process and the democratic process of voting."

"To that end, we encourage the PSAC Local X0345 members to exercise your right and go out and vote."

CBC News requested an interview with Bassi-Kellett and Mayor Rebecca Alty, but a city spokesperson said that neither were available.

The PSAC and the Union of Northern Workers stated that they have filed a policy grievance against the city "on the basis that they are the sole bargaining agent and the employer has overstepped long-standing collective agreement provisions in this regard in their latest communication to members."

The last collective agreement between the city and the PSAC expired on Dec. 31, 2021. Collective bargaining began in May of 2022.

If members vote to strike, they could walk off the job in February.