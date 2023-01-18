City of Yellowknife employees vote in favour of strike as early as Feb. 8

Unionized employees of the City of Yellowknife have voted to go on strike as early as next month, if a new deal can't be reached.

The Union of Northern Workers (UNW) said in an emailed statement on Wednesday that members of Local X0345 had voted "by an overwhelming majority" on Tuesday in favour of a strike mandate. The union did not provide any more specific information on the vote results.

The union represents most City of Yellowknife employees. The last contract expired in December 2021.

Collective bargaining broke down last month after the parties met with a federally-appointed conciliator, but failed to reach an agreement.

An email from city manager Sheila Bassi-Kellett to more than 200 city employees that same week said the city was offering, among other things, a two per cent increase on salary retroactive to Jan. 1, 2022, and a two per cent increase effective Jan. 1, 2023.

The union hasn't said publicly what wage increases and other items it's asking for.

A strike vote does not mean a strike will happen. The earliest unionized employees could walk off the job is Feb. 8.

"We'd prefer the employer come to the table and negotiate a fair deal in good faith," reads a statement on Wednesday from UNW president Gayla Thunstrom, and Lorraine Rousseau of the Public Service Alliance of Canada.

CBC News had scheduled an interview with Bassi-Kellett for the day after the strike vote. Bassi-Kellett cancelled Wednesday afternoon. Her spokesperson said "other pressing business" had come up.