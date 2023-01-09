Former Yellowknife city councillor charged with assault, sexual assault

A former Yellowknife city councillor and current business owner is facing charges for sexual assault, uttering death threats, and assault including choking.

Robin Williams, a former city councillor who served one term after being elected in 2018, was charged on Jan. 3. He is also the owner of William's Electronics in Yellowknife.

According to court documents, he is facing nine charges, five for assault, all involving the same victim. The charges have not been proven in court.

These include an alleged assault on Dec. 31, 2022, and an alleged sexual assault earlier that month.

He's also facing charges from May 2016 for uttering death threats and another alleged assault.

The victim, who CBC News is not naming, was known to Williams.

There are additional charges from Jan. 2, for storing two firearms in a careless manner.

Williams is scheduled to appear in Territorial Criminal Court in Yellowknife on Jan. 31.

CBC News reached out to Williams about the allegations. His legal counsel Kate Oja responded by email writing he "is presumed innocent and will be defending himself against the allegations."