Yellowknife city council votes to move forward with bylaw requiring masks in some public spaces

The City of Yellowknife voted unanimously on Monday to move forward with a draft bylaw that would make it mandatory for people to wear masks in indoor public spaces while the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

According to the draft bylaw, face coverings would be required in all city facilities and public transit. This would include all indoor spaces owned or leased by the city, like the Multiplex, public library, and field house.

The bylaw does include a few exceptions. For example, if someone is exercising or swimming, they don't have to wear a mask. As well, if someone is unable to put a mask on and remove it without assistance, or if they're consuming a drink or food in a designated area, they also don't have to wear a mask. There are seven exceptions in total.

In April, the N.W.T. Office of the Chief Public Health Officer said it was recommending residents use reusable or disposable cloth face coverings when in public places, though it's never been mandated.

The bylaw must pass a second and third reading before it can be adopted.

Council suggested the bylaw go into effect on Aug. 31 — the first day of school.