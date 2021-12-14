5.56 per cent property tax hike approved as Yellowknife City Council passes 2022 budget

Yellowknife City Council voted to approve its 2022 budget Monday night, ushering in a 5.56 per cent property tax hike.

The final vote passed with just Coun. Niels Konge and Coun. Stacie Smith opposed.

In budget deliberations this month, city administration said COVID-19 uncertainties, inflation and lower user fees put pressure on the city to raise taxes.

It's the largest tax increase in years, but is less than half of the 13.44 per cent that had originally been proposed.

The city was able to reduce the increase by drawing down $2 million from its general fund.

The president of the Yellowknife Chamber of Commerce had previously said the property tax increase might be too much for some businesses to handle.

The 2022 budget includes $122.3 million in spending, a 34 per cent increase from the 2021 budget of $91.3 million.

The sharp increase is due largely in part to the roughly $21 million set aside for the new aquatic centre, and around a $2 million increase in wage and benefits.

During budget deliberations last week, councillors decided to scrap a $53,000 emergency medical dispatch software.

Mayor Rebecca Alty had previously said the service would be redundant with the territory-run 911 services.