Rules for short-term rentals like Airbnb up for debate in Yellowknife

Rules and regulations for Airbnb rentals in Yellowknife were the hot-button issue at city hall on Wednesday afternoon during the first of two open house discussions on short-term rental accommodations.

City administrators are looking to create regulations around short-term rentals like those found through Airbnb. The city recently finished an online survey to hear residents' concerns on the topic.

The open houses are another opportunity for people to discuss their concerns and ideas about what needs to be done.

Wednesday's conversation centred on what kind of management rules and safety regulations should be required, who should be able to operate these types of rentals, and what the licensing process should look like.

Licences and insurance

Currently, short-term rentals in the N.W.T. don't require a business licence, and there aren't regulations.

Some short-term rental operators who attended the meeting said they do have business licences, insurance, and keep up with the fire code, but this is not mandatory.

That's a problem for Faith Embleton, who runs a licensed bed and breakfast in the city.

Faith Embleton runs a licenced bed and breakfast in Yellowknife. (Gabriela Panza-Beltrandi/CBC)

"When consumers arrive, they have a right to know that you have proper fire stuff in place, and also insurance," she said.

Embleton has been vocal about her opposition to "unlicensed bed and breakfasts" in the past.

At Wednesday's meeting, she suggested creating a complaints department where disgruntled guests can go with problems, in order to help protect consumers.

Cathie Bolstad, CEO of Northwest Territories Tourism, voiced her support for that idea and urged others at the meeting to get on board.

Cathie Bolstad is the CEO of Northwest Territories Tourism. (Gabriela Panza-Beltrandi/CBC)

"As tight as people don't like regulations, boy do you want an avenue for the city … to address [problem renters] and get that fixed," she said.

Questions also turned to getting business licences, with some calling the current process "atrocious." Many wanted it to be quicker, and suggested letting businesses do it online.

A few said some people in the city list spare rooms for rent as a reaction to hotels being full, but were concerned that if they have to wait weeks or months for a licence, it defeats the purpose.

Kyle Thomas was one of the first people to operate an Airbnb in Yellowknife.

Kyle Thomas was one of several people who attended the city's open house meeting on short-term rentals on Wednesday. (Gabriela Panza-Beltrandi/CBC)

"[If] someone off the cuff is like, 'Yeah, I have a room' ... they need to be able to do it real quick so that we can accommodate all of the visitors that all of a sudden are here," he said.

A second open house will be held Thursday at city hall at 7 p.m.

Feedback from the open houses, along with the online survey, will be used to create draft regulations for short-term rentals. That draft will then be presented to city council. If approved, the city will make changes to existing by-laws.