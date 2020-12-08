Yellowknife Chinese Association launches website, welcomes members

When Frank Fu moved to Yellowknife last October, he was all alone.

"It was very cold and a lot of snow," he recalls.

Fu had moved to Yellowknife from Beijing under the N.W.T.'s Nominee Program, which invites people willing to invest at least $300,000 in a business to work toward permanent residency. The plan was to set up an apartment and a business, and his wife and two young children would follow.

Fu spent his first two weeks in his apartment before venturing out to the grocery store, feeling very "lonely." Though he speaks English proficiently, he made his first close friends at a Chinese New Year celebration at the legislative assembly the following February.

Frank Fu is a founding member of the Yellowknife Chinese Association or YKCA. (Sara Minogue/CBC)

That's when he began to get the idea to create a formal group to help people like himself. This fall, he helped launch the Yellowknife Chinese Association with 10 board members and 24 members. The goals are to support newcomers, promote Chinese culture and language, and to give back to the community.

"We're Chinese," Fu said. "We need a voice, we need to tell people that we have our own culture."

Fu had spent 20 years working for IBM in China. He now owns the security camera business, Intellibroad, in Yellowknife. He's still working on the association's new website.

Angela Law is another founding board member. She moved to Yellowknife from Vancouver in 2002, but is originally from Hong Kong. Law and her family run Yellowknife Tours, the first company dedicated to bringing Chinese tourists to see the aurora.

Law said previous generations of Chinese immigrants often had no time to organize societies: they were busy running businesses — often restaurants — working "day and night."

Angela Law owns Yellowknife Tours with her family. She wants to be able to help new investors from China settle into the community. (Sara Minogue/CBC)

"I thought that this is the time because there are so many Chinese investors here," Law said.

Law and Fu estimate there are around 200 Chinese people in the N.W.T., though both believe more will follow.

"Language is a big barrier," for newcomers, Law said. She wants to help connect new immigrants to those with experience in Canada.

The group's website will also share information useful to potential investors, such as the recent story about a lawsuit between a Chinese investor and a Yellowknife-based business partner, which the board has already discussed.

"If these people [investors] want to know something about Yellowknife life here, then if they find us, then maybe this is also a channel for them to get someone who is living here and share the experience," said Law.

The group hopes to mark their first event with a Spring Lantern festival, which they liken to a kind of Chinese Valentine's day, held 15 days after the Chinese lunar New Year. They hope to place red lanterns along Franklin Avenue and, pandemic permitting, hold some kind of event to celebrate.

They also hope to launch classes or events for those who want to learn or improve their Chinese language skills. Members from mainland China, Taiwan and Hong Kong are all welcome to join the association.

Frank Fu's wife and two young children, who are still in Beijing. He also has a son at the University of Toronto. (Submitted by Frank Fu)

But the most important thing for now may be the social connections.

While Fu was planning for his wife and children, ages 10 and three, to move to Yellowknife with him, the novel coronavirus arrived before they did. Fu now expects they won't move here until late in 2021, after the vaccine has been widely disseminated and it's safe to travel.

"Right now, it's good because I have a lot of friends and I have a business to operate," Fu said.

"And we have YKCA to work on and it's very exciting, so I'm OK. I'm good here."