Yellowknife man sentenced to 5 years for child pornography and extortion

A Yellowknife man has been sentenced to five years for a series of sex crimes involving children and youth.

Chase Straker, 20, was sentenced in N.W.T. Supreme Court Monday after pleading guilty to transmitting child pornography, possession of child pornography and extortion, according to an RCMP news release.

Police first noticed Straker transmitting child sexual abuse material online in 2021.

A search warrant executed by the Northwest Territories Internet Child Exploitation Unit revealed child sex abuse material on two of his cellphones.

Police also found "sexualized chats" between Straker and other youths, including a 15-year-old girl in the U.S., who was coerced into sending sexual photos and videos, then extorted into sending more. According to police, Straker threatened to send the images to the girl's mother if she did not provide more.

In addition to the jail term, Straker was sentenced to 10 years on probation with several conditions, including that he stay away from public parks, playgrounds and places where people under 16 gather.

He's also banned from maintaining a social media profile or working or volunteering in a position of trust over teens under 16.

Straker will also be placed on the sex offender registry for 20 years once he's released from jail.

Police invite the public to learn more about child sexual abuse and exploitation on the website of the Canadian Centre for Child Protection.