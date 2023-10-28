The 2023 candidates: Yellowknife Centre

Election day in the Northwest Territories is Nov. 14, and CBC North wants to give you the information you need to make an informed vote. We sent all the candidates a questionnaire asking them about themselves and where they stand on big issues.

Read their responses below, in alphabetical order by first name. If responses or photos are missing, it's because the candidate has not yet sent us their answers. We will add answers as we get them.

Responses have been edited for clarity, but reflect the candidates' own words and views.

Ambe Chenemu. (James O'Connor/Submitted)

Why are you running for office?

The N.W.T. and Yellowknife are at a crossroads. We're facing crisis after crisis, from housing, to wellness, to health care, to climate change and a slowing economy.

People are feeling lost and are struggling to get by. A lot of us are losing faith in the government's ability to keep us safe and ensure the wellbeing of our families and loved ones.

I am running to bring real action in government and give hope to northerners. I am bringing new ideas and the energy needed to get things done for residents of Yellowknife Centre and for all northerners.

I was born in a country working to shake off colonial rule and empower its people, and can relate to the North and its colonial legacy with Indigenous peoples.

These challenges won't be solved overnight but the first step is getting the right people in government that will put the people's priorities first, take bold action to tackle big challenges and turn lip service into meaningful action.

I believe in grassroots solutions and have the experience to organize people and get things done.

Northerners have stepped up time and again for government and it is time government steps up for them.

What experience would you bring to the role of MLA?

My work as a policy and government relations advisor means I am well-versed in public affairs and building government-to-government relationships, as well as relationships with stakeholders. This experience ensures I am informed on all the leading industries and major projects happening in the N.W.T. I am experienced in policymaking, allowing me to bring practical solutions to our community's concerns.

My experience as a small business owner has helped me to understand the challenges small businesses go through to keep their doors open and feed their families. It has also taught me that there are real, exciting opportunities out there that can help small businesses thrive.

My education in law, as well as in natural resources and conservation planning, gives me the ability to understand and make informed decisions about climate change and climate adaptation.

I have spent most of my time in the North working for Indigenous governments. I understand how a government like the GNWT can better serve the needs of Indigenous communities. I am dedicated to fostering cooperation and advocating for the right of Indigenous governments' place in equal decision-making processes that affect us all.

As a person of colour, I offer a distinctive viewpoint, one that personally comprehends lived experiences. This perspective enables me to connect across our diverse community to deliver on my priorities.

Founding a non-profit organization has also provided me with the experience to lead and serve in the frontline because that is what non-profits do.

Our community does not need more of the same. If you are ready for change, for new ideas and dynamic energy to tackle the issues facing our territory, then I am the right candidate to deliver on that.

What is the biggest issue facing the territory right now?

Affordability and housing. Every government has indicated resolving the shortage in housing as a priority, but we have yet to see real action and appropriate investment.

The cost of living keeps going up in the territory and current inflation levels are unbearable. Northerners spend a huge portion of their income on rent, and other everyday needs like grocery and utility costs. According to the N.W.T. Bureau of Statistics , over 42 per cent of households in the N.W.T. are living with core housing problems. According to the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation , more than 26.6 per cent of Indigenous renters in Yellowknife struggle to afford rent.

Northerners do not have their core housing needs met, don't get service calls addressed and, more often than not, are at the risk of being homeless. Part of the challenge with ongoing repair and maintenance of homes besides cost of repairs in small communities is the shortage of trained technicians and trades people to do the work.

Housing NWT often has to fly technicians from Yellowknife into small communities and it sometimes takes months if not years. Every northerner deserves a roof over their head and every part of our society would be better for it. Our government needs to take bold action to make more public housing available, encourage more homes to be built, and get those roofs over heads faster.

The GNWT needs to make a better effort of transforming old derelict buildings into affordable housing and lead the way by working with all jurisdictions, including Indigenous governments and municipalities to seek funding, train technicians and provide development incentives.

What is the biggest issue in your riding?

Again, affordability and housing but for different reasons. YK Centre is unique among the 19 ridings in the N.W.T. as it is the territory's largest city. Downtown Yellowknife is not in very good shape, due to years of over-study, lip service and inaction.

Yellowknife city centre is the face of the N.W.T. It is the first impression of how we live as a community, and we need to find a positive approach that works and helps everyone living, working and visiting Yellowknife.

Yellowknife Centre is made up of beautiful neighbourhoods, great trails, parks and incredible storefront businesses that can make for a surreal experience in our downtown.

It is also on those street corners, storefronts and alleys where our vulnerable and unhoused population interact as a consequence of colonialism, residential schooling and intergenerational trauma.

They each have their own stories, families and futures and collectively as a community and as government, we need to find real solutions to support them.

The focus needs to be put on supporting these residents to get back on their feet and there should be no plan without the buy-in and participation of the individuals. An individual case management plan for every person that is homeless and a plan to help them out of homelessness is needed. There is currently no real supported data from the GNWT on the number of unhoused people in the city — we need a different approach.

Whoever is the next representative for the riding needs to focus almost exclusively on the issues of concern to constituents. That list of issues includes more social housing, which will help the under-housed and low-income residents, but also create a trickle-up effect on the entire housing market.

What needs the most improvement in how the GNWT operates?

The GNWT can always cut red tape and improve on its efficiency with structure and delivery. We have many overlapping programs within the GNWT that can be brought under the same department to improve accountability and avoid duplication.

Some of our processes are still paper-based, creating a huge administrative burden and stretching government resources. Modernizing our systems can free up space and create fiscal room to put toward priority areas.

However, the most positive improvement for the 20th Assembly would be to change the way it starts off, by choosing a realistic mandate of maybe a half-dozen issues, instead of the dozens of plans and promises that are rarely fulfilled by previous assemblies. Once those are achieved, only then can government take on more.

If you could accomplish only one thing while in office, what would it be?

Increase affordable housing stock. Doing this will allow more families to move and stay in the North, reduce the cost of living, grow our economy and support our unhoused population.

If northerners don't have a roof over their heads or cannot afford to pay rent, it will be challenging to deliver on all other priorities, such as having a good and supportive family life, a promising education and hopeful future.

What would you do as MLA to improve the GNWT's relationship with Indigenous governments?

I have worked with the Yellowknives Dene First Nation and with the Tłı̨chǫ Government in Behchokǫ̀ as a community planner and now as a government relations advisor. This is literally what I do: build relationships. I have the required experience to understand the issues faced by Indigenous governments and how the GNWT can better serve their needs.

I know that collaborative solutions are the key to unlocking opportunity. I am committed to building bridges with our Indigenous governments and ensure genuine and robust cooperation.

What should the territory do to address the impacts of climate change?

As a conservation planner, I have had the opportunity to work with elders and scientists to study the impacts of climate change. Working with Indigenous communities to utilize Indigenous traditional knowledge can help us understand and adapt to the impacts of climate change in the North.

We also need to understand that adaptation is going to be key in how resilient we become and trusting in our experts and data is going to be more and more important. The GNWT needs to work with all orders of government to make sure the territory is prepared for new climate disasters.

What should the GNWT do to grow the territory's economy?

Our diamond mines are nearing closure. More than half of Canada's critical minerals can be found in the N.W.T. These critical minerals can position the N.W.T. as one of the most attractive destinations for mineral exploration and resource development in Canada and across the world. I will champion the modernization of our industry to leverage these new markets and pursue sustainable methods of responsible mining exploration.

Unprecedented events can destabilize our industries as we have seen with COVID-19 and wildfires evacuations. Our economy and business need to be strong enough to withstand these and get ahead. We need to provide real supports and solutions to allow local business to flourish.

I will drive accountability in support for small businesses, advocating for equal opportunity to funding, curbing a monopoly economy, while fostering merit-based procurement processes. I will examine the Industry, Tourism and Investment Support for Entrepreneurs and Economic Development policy with a focus on removing the market disruption clause within regional centres. This particular clause can deter healthy competition and inadvertently promote monopolies.

I am also a small business owner. I know first-hand that it only takes an idea to create a business. I will pursue the creation of an entrepreneur incubation hub aimed at nurturing and igniting innovative ideas that challenge existing markets, particularly within the tech/IT and knowledge-based sectors. This hub would not only encourage start-ups but also support established businesses in expanding, enhancing their products, and accessing new markets. We can achieve this by drawing inspiration from successful models like Tech Yukon.

Bolstering our economy and fostering entrepreneurship will lead to a vibrant and diverse downtown core.

Tell voters more about yourself. What languages do you speak?

English, Bafut and Pidgin. (French, but not quite fluent)

Do you live in your riding? If not, why did you decide to run there?

Yes, I live in Yellowknife Centre and I want to represent the riding I live in.

If elected, will you seek a cabinet position?

My main focus is to work on getting elected and serving the constituents of Yellowknife Centre and residents of the N.W.T.

Would you consider the premiership, if elected?

My main focus is to work on getting elected and serving the constituents of Yellowknife Centre and residents of the N.W.T.

Matthew Spence. (Submitted)

Why are you running for office?

I've been wanting to run for MLA for a while. My family has a history of public service in the North. I grew up in Yellowknife, and while living in Iqaluit, I was a city councillor and contributed to preparing the city for the creation of Nunavut, helped to start a recycling program, and worked to ensure there was adequate land available for development.

In my personal and professional life, I strived to make a difference. Over time this has led to some positive changes in those things I've contributed towards. I'm a collaborator and a doer. Yellowknife needs people who have a proven record of experience and accomplishments so that we can ensure a positive and bright future.

What experience would you bring to the role of MLA?

My career as the regional director general for Indian and Northern Affairs Canada included responsibilities for many federal activities related to the reclamation of contaminated sites, federal engagement with N.W.T. Indigenous groups, including: reconciliation, alternative energy projects, and establishing enduring partnerships between the federal and territorial governments. Specifically, I was involved with the $16 billion Mackenzie Valley gas project, permitting the Gahcho Kue mine, and getting communities prepared for economic and resource development so they can ensure they benefit through training and employment.

Negotiating many of these complex and sensitive arrangements demanded good leadership skills and the ability to collaborate on a regular basis. I'm happy to say those relationships remain positive to this day. I've volunteered for the United Way N.W.T. and contributed to the flood and wildfire responses in recent years. I also volunteer on the board of Avens, helping to build housing for our seniors through the construction of the 102 units in the pavilion.

What is the biggest issue facing the territory right now?

The N.W.T. private sector has been contracting over the past few years. Today's reality is business closures, reduced mining exploration, little investment in expanding existing mines or new mine start ups, and the out-migration of people. Only with a reinvigorated and expanding private sector can there be a sustainable diversification in the local economy, which, in turn, broadens the employment opportunities for newcomers and our children. A healthy private sector and growing population supports an enhanced tax base, which is necessary to sustain and improve our health and other social programs.

What is the biggest issue in your riding?

There is a growing unease among many Yellowknife residents respecting their future prospects and opportunities for their children. The quality and timeliness of access to medical services, affordability and access to childcare to allow for employment, affordability of housing — rental or owning — the rising cost of living, and even concerns about personal safety are all contributing to the loss of confidence.

What needs the most improvement in how the GNWT operates?

We understand the GNWT is facing noticeable budget pressures, because of the cost of firefighting and other factors. This will result in a need to better understand and effectively respond to the highest priority needs of our residents. I am committed to acting on input from residents on their most urgent needs, and to press the government to more rigorously review existing programs.

If you could accomplish only one thing while in office, what would it be?

The territorial government is currently running up against its borrowing and debt capacity. Costs associated with the recent wildfire evacuations may place even greater pressures on the territorial purse. In order to remain responsive to residents' needs and provide comparable programs and services, the GNWT will have to look at initiatives to increase revenue sources above and beyond the federal transfer payments. Key to accomplishing this is to improve the prospects of N.W.T. residents.

Action areas proposed in the seven planks of my platform are targeted at growing the population base, and mitigating elements that are restricting or inhibiting the growth of the private sector allowing for greater confidence, and encouragement to existing and new entrepreneurs and their employees and families.

What would you do as MLA to improve the GNWT's relationship with Indigenous governments?

There are a few things that can be done to improve the relationship. First is to ensure the Council of Leaders represents all Indigenous governments. The next thing is to collaborate on issues of mutual importance, such as funding priorities from the Government of Canada. Last year they tried this approach and it seemed to work quite well.

Land claims need to be completed. There are some areas of the N.W.T. where they have been negotiating for decades. These need to be finalized. We have seen very positive impacts where this has happened.

The emergence of Indigenous self-government agreements and the passing by the assembly of a territorial law formally adopting the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People (UNDRIP) requires the GNWT to establish formal mechanisms on what methods they will use to collaborate on matters impacting our Indigenous population.

What should the territory do to address the impacts of climate change?

Key for the N.W.T. will be the reduction of our reliance on electrical generation systems based on fossil fuels. This will be accomplished through enhanced integration and use of renewable energy sources by residential and institutional and industrial clients. In order to move in this direction, significant federal assistance will be required. First, toward the development of the energy sources including expanded storage and transmission infrastructure. Second, additional assistance to offset or mitigate the costs of conversion of users/customers of the system. Such a conversion, if funded with noticeable assistance from Canada, would not only assist in reducing our carbon footprint, but could reduce "living costs" for future generations, and operating costs for business and industry.

What should the GNWT do to grow the territory's economy?

Our business community is under severe pressure today as a result of the recent evacuation on top of last year's COVID "stay-at-home" orders. Our population is shrinking, tourist visits to Yellowknife declined during COVID and the fires, and investment in exploration and mines has fallen, all further compounding the problems for our business community.

The government should commit to very promptly seeking stimulus measures, such as:

Combing its capital plans for "shovel-ready projects"

Encouraging N.W.T. agencies and Crown corporations, municipalities and school boards to advance expenditures on "shovel-ready projects" like addressing deferred maintenance in public housing and schools

Contributions to current-year tourism advertising programs

As is now done in Alberta, to help grow our population and to assist our businesses in recruiting employees, we could provide a one-time tax credit of, say, $5,000 to every immigrant or Canadian citizen that moves here, becomes an N.W.T. income tax-paying resident, and is employed for at least 12 months in the private sector.

Our polytechnic university, when established, could be promoted as a centre for international students and for subarctic research. University towns are healthy; our polytechnic university can become a major employer and contributor to the community economy over time, while fulfilling its primary education mandate. In addition, directed university research often leads to business and job creation.

We need to aggressively, and more effectively, push for federal dollars to help fund our transition from fuels-based electricity, to renewable including hydro (Taltson project, etc.) at an affordable cost to ratepayers. This would help achieve emission targets.

The GNWT needs to continue lobbying the federal government to assist in the development of the Mackenzie Valley Corridor and roads to resources like the Grays Bay Road and Port Project. Climate change is reducing the effectiveness of winter roads and barging for communities. Working mines need reasonably-priced access. As the N.W.T. grows through infrastructure investment, so will Yellowknife.

My other proposed measures for growing the supply of our housing and growing the supply of daycare spaces would also contribute to a healthier Yellowknife economy.

Tell voters more about yourself. What languages do you speak?

English.

Do you live in your riding? If not, why did you decide to run there?

I don't currently live in the riding but just sold my house and am looking for a place in Yellowknife Centre. Since returning to Yellowknife in 2001, I've always lived downtown, although generally just outside the riding boundaries. However, while there are some specific issues for Yellowknife Centre constituents, there are a number of shared or common issues with residents in the other ridings.

My office has always been in the riding so I am well aware of Yellowknife Centre issues and its environment. Having been in Yellowknife for all my youth and the majority of my adult years, I have direct knowledge of the changes the downtown has gone through, both its heyday as the centre of retail and entertainment and, more recently, its challenges as the community has become more suburbanized.

I ran in Yellowknife Centre as it is a microcosm of the larger issues facing the N.W.T.: a shrinking economy, too many underhoused residents who are idle or require concerted efforts to address ongoing addictions and mental health issues, and a private sector that feels they are not being properly supported. If we can contribute to revitalizing the core of our city, every resident of Yellowknife benefits.

If elected, will you seek a cabinet position?

My interest at this point is to focus on getting elected and the issues facing my constituents.

If I am successful at becoming an MLA, I will likely know many, if not all, of the other successful assembly members. This will enable me to have some frank and productive conversations regarding who should be elected to Cabinet.

Some of the important qualities I will be looking for in prospective ministers is their character, an ability to collaborate, a clear understanding of our priorities and a willingness to work hard for N.W.T. residents.

Would you consider the premiership, if elected?

Again there will be an opportunity to have some important discussions with colleagues leading up to the vote for premier. In addition to the qualities listed above, the premier must be able to demonstrate leadership in what will be a challenging and dynamic environment.

Robert Hawkins. (Angela Gzowski/Submitted)

Why are you running for office?

I'm running again for office, with 12 years of experience as MLA for Yellowknife Centre, and I deeply feel I have much to contribute to all northerners.

During my time as an MLA, I always focused on helping people. After eight years away, with a lot of new and lived experiences, I see that the connection between the leaders and the community (people) has been lost.

My goal, as it was before, is to build a strong bond with the community, as well as get to know the people and their families in the riding, so they know they have the strongest supporter behind them.

And lastly, I have been asked numerous times to run with a lot of encouragement. So after a good discussion with my wife, I am standing for election again. That said, much needs to be done, and I'm experienced and able to start working hard from day one.

What experience would you bring to the role of MLA?

12 years an the MLA for Yellowknife Centre

Three years as a Yellowknife city councillor

Seven years as the executive director of the John Howard Society

Eight years as a small business owner (APEX Property Management and Pest Control)

Along with countless years in service to the community, from the Yellowknife Rotary Club, to the Yellowknife co-op board, and many other community organizations.

What is the biggest issue facing the territory right now?

To name a few:

The cost of living (meaningful commitments, not lofty goals)

Territorial infrastructure (cell phone service on highways and electrical gridding Taltson to Yellowknife

Shortage of medical professionals

Housing (access and affordability)

Economic outlook

Education (inclusive schooling, housing for teachers and the new B.C. curriculum)

Access to land in Yellowknife

The relationship between the GNWT and Indigenous governments

What is the biggest issue in your riding?

In Yellowknife Centre, I hear of several issues, however some of the most consistent are:

Affordability of living in Yellowknife

Economic outlook of the North (fears and worries)

Downtown safety (violence/drugs)

Support for seniors

Homelessness downtown

Transitional housing

Access to health care professionals, mental health and addictions

What needs the most improvement in how the GNWT operates?

The next assembly's priorities need to be focused down to nine or fewer, and those need to be clearly communicated. The last assembly had way too many lofty goals and it's difficult to measure any real success along the way. I think it really comes down to the lack of leadership where there's been this feeling that they want to say they're working on everything, but then appear to be lost and struggling, and not sure what to do or where to go.

If you could accomplish only one thing while in office, what would it be?

Affordability of living in the North absolutely needs to be a priority we deliver clear results on. Although there are so many issues you want to help with, such as public safety, seniors, addictions, housing and health care concerns, if you can't afford to live in the North, it becomes impossible to keep people here when they can go anywhere in the world.

What would you do as MLA to improve the GNWT's relationship with Indigenous governments?

A few areas of opportunity I would highlight:

Help empower the settling of all land claims, which will help establish certainty for everyone in the North, and this can only be done by working together.

The GNWT also needs to recognize when we are partners on common issues, we need to focus on empowering community governments and not see them as competition. They have the same, and at times, a different mandate, but ultimately similar goals: to help and support northern people. This should be about partnership and leadership, not about who's in charge, which, in the end, doesn't help or serve anyone.

There will be times when the GNWT needs to help, but there are also times when it needs to give way and not become the problem, and block their success.

Lastly, the GNWT also has to recognize that it isn't the only government in the North, so it will have to work to find the balance of shared leadership. This can be a scary subject when your long-time government isn't sure on where it's going or what they will look like in the future. I, however, see this as an opportunity, because in the end, I truly believe we are really working for the common good and if we keep that focus, we can find the balance to the new normal.

What should the territory do to address the impacts of climate change?

The North is so at risk with respect to what's happening in the world, from the recent wildfires to the low water in the Yellowknife area. We don't have enough water for our hydro production and have to burn diesel to maintain our power needs.

The North cannot solve these problems in isolation. At the same time, it needs to create best practices with respect to managing its own emissions, building for the future, and better access for the public regarding carbon funds and grants. At the same time, infrastructure, such as the Taltson hydro project, must get from the theoretical/design to the implementation stage, which would help rebalance our energy needs toward a smarter, low-carbon future.

At the same time, the government will need to focus on proactive planning for severe weather, fire, flooding, and low-water issues with a natural disaster response team. This team needs to create publicly-communicated emergency management plans that clearly outline our readiness to address future emergencies.

What should the GNWT do to grow the territory's economy?

There are so many facets that grow an economy, which creates economic growth and job creation, which fosters opportunity for everyone. Economic diversification needs to be kept on the forefront of our minds, so in order to help focus and revitalize our northern economy, meaningful opportunities need to be spread across several areas, such as:

Education:

The polytechnic university is a huge economic driver that brings in new federal dollars, and can become a larger partner with external organizations that bring in new investments to the North. In the end, this will help with skill and educational development in the North.

Mining:

Create a regulatory permitting process that has timelines and clear objectives; one that is designed to support investment and growth.

Create a mining investment team that works to help identify opportunities for partnership and investment in the North.

Expanding the mine incentive program and have it focus on bringing in dollars that are tied to future longer-term investment.

Regulatory challenges continue to be a concern and we need to resolve that.

Community:

Support the settling of land claims. Indigenous governments will become larger and long-term economic partners, as well as drivers in the northern economy.

Population growth will bring a new economic boom to our territory (skills, dollars and resources). However, it can only be done if we have housing to support the skills and people we need.

Create an immigration support program that actually helps employers directly, by partnering with them to resolve their labour shortage issues.

City of Yellowknife

Fix the chronic underfunding the City of Yellowknife is plagued with by addressing and closing the financial gaps and challenges.

Accelerate land transfers to the City of Yellowknife by working with the Yellowknives Dene First Nation.

Tax environment:

Small business tax needs to be revisited to help keep our existing businesses afloat. In these economic uncertain times, it's better to be working with them, rather than losing them completely.

Housing:

Create an incentive plan that helps accelerate housing infrastructure investments.

Streamline the permitting process that supports reasonable developments that meet the municipal rules, which oftentimes slow down or completely derail projects, and cause such delays that developers walk away from critically needed investments.

Tourism, arts and culture:

We need to capitalize on our reputation as an adventure territory—from outdoor adventures, to fishing and aurora.

The GNWT needs to continue to foster and market our unique cultural community tourism and Indigenous experiences that the world is looking for.

From music and film, performing arts, Indigenous crafts, and other visual mediums, all of which are economic opportunities that foster community growth and are a true expression of the resilience of our northern heart and culture .

Tell voters more about yourself. What languages do you speak?

English and a little Chinese (Cantonese).

Do you live in your riding? If not, why did you decide to run there?

Yes, I live downtown, near Mildred Hall School.

If elected, will you seek a cabinet position?

Yes. With 12 years of experience, I feel very confident I can use that to help support all MLAs to achieve great success, for all northerners, by working together.

Would you consider the premiership, if elected?

Not at this time.