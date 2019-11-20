Yellowknife bylaw manager no longer on the job

After six months on the job, the manager of Yellowknife's Municipal Enforcement Division has left his position.

Jason Card started the job April 1, and is "no longer an employee with the City of Yellowknife, effective Oct. 17, 2019," city spokesperson Alison Harrower confirmed in an email to CBC News.

Harrower declined to comment further, other than saying the city plans to fill the position according to its human resources policies and practices.

Card stepped in to fill the position that was left vacant for nearly six months after Doug Gillard, the long-time manager of municipal enforcement, was moved to another department in city government.

That move came after an independent investigation concluded it was likely Gillard used city security cameras to spy on women.

Former municipal enforcement officers also alleged there was a culture of bullying within the division while Gillard was at its helm.

Before taking the job at the City of Yellowknife, Card worked as deputy warden of operations at the North Slave Correctional Complex.