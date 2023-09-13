Yellowknife business-owners excited and apprehensive as shops reopen

Yellowknife businesses are starting to reopen after nearly a month without any revenue, and while some business owners are excited to welcome back customers, others are apprehensive about the future.

Overlander Sports co-owner Jordan Crosby said business was steady Monday morning and he's been thrilled to greet customers they've been serving for years.

"I hugged all the staff this morning," he said. "Because yeah, [it's] just such a crazy situation full of stress that I just felt so happy to see everybody."

For Women Only owner Vicki Tompkins said she's been busily unpacking boxes of stock while talking to customers and listening to their evacuation stories.

"It's really great to see everybody," she said.

For Women Only owner Vicki Tompkins said she's been unpacking boxes of stock and listening to customers' evacuation stories. (CBC)

"Everybody is very grateful to be back, and they've been very, you know, just positive about the whole experience as much as you can be."

But Gallery of the Midnight Sun owner and manager Lisa Seagrave said she's concerned she may not get to greet many customers.

"We rely on tourists, and I don't know how many tourists are going to be coming in September after all the uncertainty with the wildfires," she said.

The gallery is still recovering from COVID and has not yet reached its pre-COVID sales numbers, she said, though this summer's numbers had increased over last summer's.

The gallery received limited support from the Government of the Northwest Territories during the pandemic, she said, and she fears the same will happen in response to the wildfires.

"It's offering $5,000 grants, but that's really a drop in the bucket to the amount of money that we've lost from having to evacuate," she said.

"I think they very underestimate how much businesses like mine are affected by that."

Yellowknife Book Cellar owner Jennifer Baerg Steyn said the evacuation has left the future of the bookstore up in the air.

"It's heartbreaking," she said. "I feel like in some respects I've failed, that somehow I haven't been able to create an environment for the store to succeed through these times, and that's really hard."

Jennifer Baerg Steyn, the owner of the Book Cellar, said she's fighting to make sure the store survives. (Emma Grunwald/CBC)

Baerg Steyn knows the store is sacred to the community, she said, and she wants people to know that she is fighting tooth and nail for its survival.

"I don't want anyone to think that I'm not in here giving everything to ensure that it stays open," she said.