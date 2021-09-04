Yellowknife business owners offer mixed views on potential renewed call for indoor masking

To mask or not to mask?

It's a question being asked across the country as some doctors, scientists and hospital officials ask for mandates to be brought back in the south as provincial hospitals are overwhelmed with cases of the flu, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus or RSV.

Last week Canada's Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam recommended Canadians start masking indoors again to help hospitals in the south cope with the surge of respiratory viruses.

"If it's added to the other layers of protection, including vaccination, then it might actually make a difference in terms of dampening the surge so that the hospitals can cope just a little bit better," Tam said in a news conference Thursday.

But Tam said it was up to provinces and territories, at this time, to chart their own courses.

Masking recommendations have been in place in the N.W.T. since April 1 when the territory's public health emergency was rescinded.

Mixed masking reaction from business owners

But the idea of a return to indoor masking drew mixed reaction from some business owners in Yellowknife.

Edward But, the owner and manager of Coyote's Bistro on Franklin, said he would support mandatory masking after his business shut down to the public last week due to an intense flu that rocked the staff.

"The flu bug kicked the living bejesus out of me," But said to CBC.

"I would not want to wish it on my worst enemies … if [masking] could help lower the chances of getting the flu or COVID, I think every little thing helps, you know."

Meanwhile other business owners said they would not support a return to mandatory masking.

Ragged Ass Barbers owner James McGaughey in a 2016 file photo. McGaughey says neither he nor his customers have an appetite for a return to indoor masking. (Curtis Mandeville/CBC)

"We're not interested in that here," James McGaughey, owner of Ragged Ass Barbers, told CBC.

"With the masks and all the bullshit, we're done and our customers are super done with it."

Other businesses said they would support the masking recommendation but are unsure of how they would enforce a recommendation, if it was not a legally binding mandate.

Luthfun Nahar Mitu, the owner of Rebecca's Flowers in Yellowknife, said she has been having conversations with her staff about how to move forward.

"I try to talk about it with some people, and they really don't, especially men, really don't want to go back to masking but most of the girls are OK with it," Nahar Mitu said.

Despite questions about enforcement, Nahar Mitu supports masking to protect communities and children, and said she has already noticed an increase in people wearing masks in public places in the territory.

Mask recommendations

While wearing a mask has not been mandatory in the N.W.T. since April, spokesperson Jeremy Bird with the N.W.T.'s Department of Health and Social Services says it is recommended if someone is "at high risk for severe outcomes or will be participating in higher risk activities."

"COVID-19 is now endemic and concern should be given to other respiratory illnesses such as influenza that [are] currently circulating within the N.W.T.," Bird wrote in an email to CBC.

He outlined other current recommendations, like staying home if sick and frequent hand washing.

"These recommendations do not only apply to COVID-19 but to all respiratory illnesses," his statement read.

"It is everyone's personal responsibility to make informed decisions regarding their own health and which recommendations make sense for them to follow."