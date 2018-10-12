Skip to Main Content
Yellowknife man arrested after alleged robbery of downtown business

Yellowknife RCMP arrested Thomas Avery, 36, after the alleged break in and robbery of a downtown Yellowknife business Tuesday evening.

Thomas Avery, 36, was arrested Tuesday evening in Yellowknife shortly after police responded to an alleged break-in at an unnamed downtown business on Franklin Avenue.

In a press release Wednesday, RCMP say it appeared the business had been broken into and robbed.

Avery remains in custody and faces theft, mischief, and breaking and entering charges, along with a charge of failure to comply with a probation order.

