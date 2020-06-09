Hundreds gather for Yellowknife demonstration in solidarity with Black Lives Matter

Hundreds of people gathered in Yellowknife, the capital of the Northwest Territories, on Tuesday for an anti-racism motorcade and demonstration in solidarity with Black Lives Matter.

They met at the Multiplex Arena an hour ahead of a march and motorcade (or car procession). People were encouraged to decorate their vehicles with Black Lives Matter slogans and to put black ribbons on their antennas.

The event was organized by the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) North, a union representing more than 16,500 members across the territories.

Many of the rallies in places across Canada took place on Friday or over the weekend, including the community of Fort Smith, N.W.T., where around 60 people gathered on Saturday.

People gathered outside the Multiplex on Tuesday ahead of the motorcade taking place at 3 p.m. (Walter Strong / CBC)

Inemesit Graham, who is helping to organize the event's speakers, said she was originally asked to organize a march but felt it shouldn't be her responsibility to do so.

"The reason I didn't want to organize it was because racism isn't new," Graham said. "If you speak to any person of colour, any Indigenous person, I guarantee they have experienced it in their life."

Tuesday's motorcade follows two weeks of protests against anti-Black racism and police brutality across the world, sparked by the murdering of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minn., by a police officer who kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes. His funeral was also held on Tuesday.

"I feel like a lot of Black people watched that video and they were upset but they weren't shocked. Because this happens all the time."

Inemesit Graham, who is helping to organize the event's speakers, was one of the people at the front of the march on Tuesday. (Walter Strong/ CBC)

She said she felt like it should be organized by advocates instead.

"I know my life matters, but I want you to believe it with the same conviction and to protest with the same conviction that I have been protesting and my people have been protesting for 400 years."

"Change will only happen if the majority of people say it … that's the power of advocacy."

People taking a knee during the gathering on Tuesday, outside of Yellowknife's RCMP detachment, in solidarity with Black Lives Matter. (Walter Strong/ CBC )

Rallies across Canada have cited police violence across this country, with many protesting and mourning the recent death of Regis Korchinski-Paquet, a Black woman who died during an encounter with Toronto police.

At around 4 p.m., a demonstration had been planned at the Multiplex Arena, but on Tuesday organizers said on the event's page that due to "taking local health authority's recommendations into consideration" the speakers would be live streamed for people to watch at home.

People held signs protesting anti-Black racism. (Walter Strong/ CBC)

Nancy Vail, one of the event's organizers, said that people were reminded to be mindful of physical distancing regulations at the event while many wore masks.

But still, despite the recommendations, people still gave speeches in-person.

"There's such a need and an urgency for people to speak out," said Vail. "While the plan has been for something indoors and livestreamed, there will be a megaphone."

Graham is one of the people set to speak at the event.