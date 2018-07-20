Buck-toothed beasties bully the buildings of Yellowknife

It started in early July — residents in the Niven area of Yellowknife reported that a furry little nuisance had blocked a stream, causing floods around the neighbourhood and nearby walking paths. Falling trees also damaged a resident's property.

Then, not two weeks later, Parker Park baseball diamond was closed; beavers had dammed up nearby Range Lake, which caused the field to flood. The diamond still hasn't reopened.

Now, the beavers may be coming for the Legislature.

'They can cause a lot of damage to infrastructure. If they're damming up waters, it's going to raise up the water levels,' says Adrian Lizotte of the N.W.T. government. (Adrian Bell)

Adrian Lizotte is the manager of wildlife and environment for the N.W.T.'s Department of Environment and Natural Resources (ENR), and he's responsible for removing the beavers from their new habitat on Frame Lake, near the territorial Legislature.

Joking aside, Lizotte said beavers can be quite a nuisance and cause real harm.

"They can cause a lot of damage to infrastructure. If they're damming up waters, it's going to raise up the water levels," he said.

"That's why the city's asked for assistance — they're damming up culverts. That could damage the road system, and wash away roads."

In particular, the city is worried about rising water levels on Frame Lake flooding the basement of the Legislature building.

"The rainfall this past spring and summer has been quite enormous, and the water table's been brought up," Lizotte said.

That means that beaver activities may have a much larger impact than in years past.

Lizotte mentioned that beavers could still become active in new areas around town.

"Anywhere potentially that there are residences, industry, or business that could be affected by rising water levels — then definitely, it's a concern," he said.

Though beavers have a history of making homes in Frame Lake and Niven, the baseball diamond is new territory for our buck-toothed brethren.

On Frame Lake, ENR will trap the beavers and move them roughly 30 kilometres outside of town. Then, the large and well-constructed dam on the shore of Frame Lake will need to be destroyed, which Lizotte believes will require "special equipment."

'Totally Canadian problem'

Local trapper Nathan Kogiak estimates he catches between 30 and 50 beavers each year.

'There's a healthy population of beavers — tons,' says local trapper. (Wikimedia Commons)

He says having too many busy beavers in Yellowknife is a "totally Canadian problem."

Yet, he thinks that live-trapping beavers and moving them elsewhere may not keep those furry friends away for good. He says beavers are "very territorial," and the government needs to make sure the beavers' new home doesn't already have a beaver resident.

That might be more difficult than it sounds, according to Kogiak.

"There's a healthy population of beavers — tons. There's so many, they're a rodent, right? They're absolutely everywhere!" he said.

Both Kogiak and Lizotte agree that more trappers catching beavers could help control the critters' population.

"I'm 35. I don't know anybody else my age who traps as long as I do, as much as I do. Typically, trapping's a hobby now, because there's no money in it," Kogiak said.

Lizotte said he has caught four beavers so far in Yellowknife, but he suspects two beaver cubs still linger near Frame Lake.

A live trap laid near the museum in Yellowknife. (Allison Chandler/CBC)

ENR estimated the beaver caught most recently weighed close to 60 pounds.

Yellowknifers should expect to see more beavers next year, Lizotte said.

"We probably deal with this on a yearly basis here and at Niven Lake. They always seem to find their way back and build a lodge," he said.

"The term busy beavers is meant for a reason!"