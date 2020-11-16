Yellowknife man faces charges after alleged assault with bear spray

A Yellowknife man is facing multiple charges, including three charges of assault with a weapon, after police say two male victims were allegedly sprayed with bear spray in downtown Yellowknife on Saturday evening.

Chris Rivett, 59, was arrested in a "multi residential building" on 52nd Avenue following the police investigation into the incident, according to a press release from the RCMP Monday afternoon. Rivett is scheduled for a Jan. 5 court appearance on three charges of assault with a weapon, a charge of carrying a concealed weapon, and a charge of possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose.

Police say the alleged assault Saturday evening was not the only recent bear spray incident in Yellowknife. On Friday evening, police responded to an alarm in a "multiple residence building" on 52nd Avenue where they say they found a female victim who had been pepper sprayed. She was taken to Stanton Territorial Hospital for treatment. Police say the investigation into that incident is ongoing.

There is more than one multi-residence building on 52nd Avenue. RCMP did not specify if the Friday evening incident happened in the same building where Rivett was arrested Saturday evening.

Police also say that a person was sprayed with bear spray early Saturday morning in Fort Providence, N.W.T. The victim was taken to the local health centre for treatment and police continue to investigate.

"There is a concerning pattern of use of bear spray in buildings and toward people," stated Staff Sgt. Yannick Hamel in the news release.

"We want to put a stop to this illegal activity and provide a safe environment for all our citizens. If you see someone, or suspicious activity involving bear spray, please call it in immediately".

Police are asking anyone with information about the incidents to contact Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or text: "nwtnutips" plus your message to 274637.