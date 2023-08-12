2 bears shot in Yellowknife, 4 more being tracked

N.W.T.'s Environment Department says six bears were seen around Yellowknife on Friday, and two of them have been shot.

The euthanized animals were posing a threat to public safety, according to a spokesperson with the Environment Department. One had reportedly tried to break into a home.

"Euthanization is the last option when bears come into communities, but is necessary in cases where there are imminent threats to public safety," wrote spokesperson Amy Kenedy in an email to CBC.

The other four bears being tracked by wildlife officials on Friday include a sow and her cub.

Kennedy said "efforts will be made to deter" those animals if possible. That means trying to scare them away, or possibly trap and relocate them.

Wildfires across the N.W.T. have been pushing animals outside of their regular territories this year.

The Environment Department is urging people to report all bear sightings, and to try to avoid encounters by being bear aware.