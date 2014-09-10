Former Yellowknife high school coach pleads guilty to sexual touching

A former girl's basketball coach in Yellowknife has pleaded guilty in N.W.T. Territorial Court to sexually touching a young person.

Stephen Freake was charged last year with sex crimes involving a student at the school where he was a volunteer coach.

In September, Freake pleaded guilty to touching a person under the age of 14 for a sexual purpose.

Freake was initially also charged with sexual assault and voyeurism. He did not plead guilty to those charges.

All the alleged crimes involved the same victim, whose identity is protected by a publication ban.

Freake, who is in his forties, is listed online, as of Thursday, as a senior girl's basketball coach at Sir John Franklin High School for 2015. Freake was accused of committing the crimes between 2012 and 2015.

Metro Huculak, Yellowknife public school superintendent, previously said that Freake was a volunteer coach in 2015 and never trained the team alone.

A date for Freake's sentencing is scheduled to be set on March 10.