Yellowknife artist creates woven tapestries inspired by the North for new art exhibit

One artist is weaving together her love for her hometown and her love for art to create tapestries inspired by the North.

"My mom actually used to say that the North is Canada's best kept secret, because no one thinks to travel up here and see all the beautiful things it has to offer," said Shawna Andrews, whose work is now on display at a Yellowknife art gallery.

Andrews, a Yellowknife resident, weaves fibre to try to recreate beautiful things she's seen in the North and dispel any misconceptions that the region is cold and and uninteresting.

She playfully calls herself "lilweavezy" because of her love for the craft. She started weaving as hobby around the start of the pandemic, and then went on to set up a website to sell her works. She didn't intentionally set out to have her work focus on the North, but she says having been born and raised in Yellowknife, it happened organically.

Her work is now being featured at The Gallery on 47th Street as part of an exhibit called "Weavings by Shawna." The exhibit opened on June 9 and her work will be on display until Thursday.

One of Andrews' pieces features Back Bay, which she says is an iconic landmark for Yellowknife.

Andrews's 'Back Bay Beauty' was on display on the opening day of the art exhibit at the Gallery on 47th Street in Yellowknife. (Mah Noor Mubarik/ CBC News)

"They're all super colourful, we have all these houseboats just right there," she said.

"It's just a really unique thing that Yellowknife has that not a lot of other cities have."

In order to create Back Bay Beauty she used materials such as Egyptian fibre, art yarn and merino wool.

"For this one I used a lot of different fibres I wanted to use — some chunky, some not — just to kind of give like the texture of the water. Because Back Bay is such a big body of water, I wanted it just to have a lot of movement," she said.

A close up of the 'Back Bay Beauty' woven tapestry. (Mah Noor Mubarik/ CBC News )

Andrews said her piece called Cameron Falls depicts another famous landmark that she grew up visiting. She said looking at the falls, east of Yellowknife, gives her a feeling of nostalgia.

"I guess it reminds me of growing up, going out and visiting it, because it's up the trail — so you don't get to see it all the time…it's a nice moment," she said.

The water levels can vary each summer at the falls. In Andrews's weave, she depicted a full waterfall and used foliage colours.

The woven tapestry 'Cameron Falls' was on display at the exhibit. (CBC News/ Mah Noor Mubarik )

Andrews also created a piece aiming to capture the beauty of the northern lights.

She said she found inspiration for the piece after she came across green art yarn that reminded her of the lights.

"It's hard not to be in awe of the northern lights whenever you see them, even if it's been the thousandth time," she said.

Andrews said the aurora is a unique phenomenon that people living in the North are really privileged to be able to see.

Andrews said she's in awe of the northern lights and was inspired to create 'Aurora' after finding green yarn that reminded her of them. (Mah Noor Mubarik/ CBC News )

People visiting the exhibit in Yellowknife this week can also buy Andrews' work. One woman, Erin Devine, snapped up a woven tapestry on the first day of the exhibit. She bought the Back Bay Beauty piece and said it would help give her a connection to her home.

"I love that it's a local piece….if you know Yellowknife, you know that's the house boats," she said.

Erin said she loves how, through the woven tapestry, she can share a connection to the city with her two-year-old daughter.

"Yellowknife is her home truly, and then I can kind of bring that into the family," she said.

Andrews said she hopes to continue creating pieces of work inspired by the North in the future.

"There's so much inspiration to draw from all around me," she said.