Yellowknife artist sets up audio pen pal project

An artist in Yellowknife is hoping to create bonds between strangers through a unique twist on a time-honoured tradition.

Aidan McMahon recently set up a network of audio pen pals with the help of a couple of other collaborators.

The idea is to help connect people and get them talking about their experiences living through the pandemic, without having to meet in-person.

But instead of pen and paper, McMahon is relying on audio recordings.

"We thought that would be the best way to get people to open up about what they're going through, as well as to hopefully connect them with someone else," he said during an interview with CBC Trail's End host Lawrence Nayally.

The audio artist and producer said a lot of artists are trying to think of ways to continue producing community art despite restrictive limitations, and this is one way to foster connections while people are stuck at home.

Audio artist and producer Aidan McMahon is hoping to create bonds between people by setting up a network of audio penpals. (Submitted by Aiden McMahon)

Creating bonds, one recording at a time

While he never had a pen pal himself growing up, McMahon said he loves talking to people and wants to encourage others to make new friends at a time when opportunities are limited.

He also pointed out an added benefit.

"You can be as honest as you want if you don't know the person," he said.

The audio pen pal works like this: people can reach out to McMahon and provide a brief introduction of who they are and where they're from and he will match them with someone.

One person records an introduction letter and explains how COVID-19 has been affecting them. He passes it along, acting as a virtual mailman — and from there, the conversation continues, one recording at a time.

"Eventually we hope to create bonds between people through this," he said.

Want to take part? Email Aidan at throughthewall2020@gmail.com to learn how.