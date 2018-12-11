Controversial Yellowknife arrest video will have to be disclosed, says a defence lawyer

An arrest video shot by a bystander last week will eventually end up in the hands of the man who was arrested — if it actually exists — according to a Yellowknife defence lawyer.

RCMP say a bystander voluntarily turned over the video of a Dec. 5 arrest of a man wanted for failing to report to police as required by his bail conditions.

Tristan Rabesca's stepmother said she was the only one shooting video of the arrest near her 49th Street home that night. Patricia Lafferty said four police officers allowed her to record, but when the arresting officer noticed her doing it he threatened to arrest her unless she turned over the phone.

She said the threats of arrest ceased after she agreed to let police officers delete the video. Lafferty said she handed the phone over, it was handled by one of the four back-up officers, then the arresting officer asked for it. She said that when it was returned to her, the video was no longer on it.

Yellowknife defence lawyer Peter Harte said no one, including police officers, has the right to delete videos bystanders record of police doing their jobs. He said police have the right to seize copies of those videos if they believe they include evidence that could later be used in court.

Harte said once copies of video are seized, they have to be turned over the person arrested.

Patricia Lafferty says her stepson told her that a police officer punched him in the face after chasing him down and arresting him. Lafferty took this photo of the spot where she says her stepson was arrested. (Patricia Lafferty)

"There's no way at this point, with it having been made so public, that it can be suppressed," said Harte of the video police say they have of the arrest. "I'm sure, one way or the other a copy of that will be disclosed [to the arrested man] or there are going to be some embarrassing questions to answer about why it's not being made available."

Lafferty admits her stepson fled when police came to her door to arrest him. She said the police officer caught him in a backyard a few doors down the street. She said her stepson's face was covered with blood, and he told her the arresting officer had punched him in the face.

Lafferty said that's when she decided to start recording. She said the video showed the arresting officer slamming a cruiser door on her stepson's legs after putting him in a police truck. Rabesca was charged with assaulting a peace officer, resisting arrest and breaching his bail conditions.

The Yellowknife RCMP have refused to talk about the incident. When asked why, they responded in an email, saying, "...it is in the best interest of the judicial process for us to not comment further and allow the information to come out in the court process."

The RCMP would also not commit to doing an interview after the matter is dealt with in court.