Police investigating armed robbery at Yellowknife convenience store

Yellowknife RCMP are investigating after a man demanded cash while wielding a knife at a local convenience store.

Police say the incident happened at 12 a.m. Friday, at Circle K — previously known as Mac's Convenience Store — on Forrest Drive.

The suspect is described as a five-foot-ten man with a slender build and a darker complexion. He was wearing a black coat or sweater with a hood over his head at the time of the incident.

Police say they're investigating and are asking anyone who was in the area of Forrest Drive and Franklin Avenue early Friday morning, to contact the local detachment.